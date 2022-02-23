Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks High-Slit Dress & Boots On Winter Vacation — Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers looked super stylish in a solo photo taken during her trip to Palm Springs with her boyfriend on Feb. 21.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, has effortlessly slayed yet another trendy look. On her romantic getaway to Pam Springs with her boyfriend Evan McClintoc, Eminem’s daughter rocked a black plaid dress with a high slit, which she paired with a white leather tie belt, cowgirl style booties, and a white hat. Hailie showcased the outfit in a solo photo that she posted to Instagram on Monday, February 21. The image featured Hailie posing beside a railing at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. “palm springs minus the palms and spring,” she wrote in her caption.

Hailie soaked up the sun in Palm Springs on President’s Day with her longtime beau. She shared snippets from the getaway to Instagram, including one photo of her and Evan sharing a snuggle at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The pair posed in the same spot that Hailie did in her solo shot, and the fashionista also rocked the exact same chic outfit.

For the cute couple picture, Evan was dressed in a brown long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, and a pair of black sunglasses. He put one hand in his pocket, as Hailie lovingly placed her hand on her beau’s chest. The pair cozied up next to each other in front of the gorgeous views from the tram.

Hailie’s trip to Palm Spring came one week after she supported her famous father at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Eminem, 49, performed in the Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent, and Hailie was in the stands cheering him on. Her sister Alaina was also in attendance for the big event, during which Eminem sang his iconic hit “Lose Yourself” with Anderson Paak.