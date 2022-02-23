Beyonce Stuns In Red Latex Pants & Pink Velvet Mini Dress On Valentine’s Day — Photos

The diva gave fans a glimpse into her luxurious Valentine’s Day. It included a cake, sexy outfits, and a ride on a private jet.

Beyonce knows a thing or two about romance, as one half of the world’s most famous power couple as Mrs. Jay-Z and the voice behind some of the best love songs of all time. So it’s no surprise the megastar celebrated the holiday in fine style for 2022.

The Queen Bey offered a peek into her holiday on Instagram Tuesday, Feb 22, which you can check out here. In the carousel of photos, Beyonce revealed three sexy outfits and tons of V-Day treats.

She started off in chic, red latex pants and a hoodie with a heart cut-out, designed by her own Ivy Park athleisure brand. Glamming things up, she wore point stilettos and carried a sparkling bag while keeping her locks in full, blonde waves. The beauty also snapped a picture of a pretty cake with a Valentine’s Day message on the top.

Then, it was off to the airport for the starlet, who hopped into an SUV and made it to her private jet. Getting comfy for the flight, she cozied up in a red Ivy Park x Adidas sweatsuit and popped on a pair of dark sunglasses. Bey also showed off her glossy manicure, which included little silver heart embellishments.

Arriving at the destination, Beyonce emerged from her private jet looking glam as ever rocking a figure-hugging, pink velvet dress. Ever the fashionista, she tied the look together with silver earrings, heels, pink, sci-fi sunglasses, and a berry lip. One quick video of the look even showed digital hearts pouring out of the diva’s mouth.

Though love was clearly in the air, there was no actual sign of Bey’s husband of nearly 14 years in the photos. Bey, Jay, and daughter Blue Ivy were all together the day before Valentine’s, when they attended the star-packed Super Bowl LVI game in LA on Feb. 13, 2022.