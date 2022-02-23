See Pics

Beyonce Stuns In Red Latex Pants & Pink Velvet Mini Dress On Valentine’s Day — Photos

beyonce
Beyonce Knowles 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019 Wearing Alexander McQueen
Beyonce Knowles TIDAL X: 1015 - Star-Studded Benefit Concert Hosted by TIDAL and Robin Hood, New York, USA - 15 Oct 2016 WEARING GATTINONI COUTURE
Beyonce Knowles 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016 WEARING FRANCESCO SCOGNAMIGLIO SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL IN *5744580o View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Editor

The diva gave fans a glimpse into her luxurious Valentine’s Day. It included a cake, sexy outfits, and a ride on a private jet.

Beyonce knows a thing or two about romance, as one half of the world’s most famous power couple as Mrs. Jay-Z and the voice behind some of the best love songs of all time. So it’s no surprise the megastar celebrated the holiday in fine style for 2022.

The Queen Bey offered a peek into her holiday on Instagram Tuesday, Feb 22, which you can check out here. In the carousel of photos, Beyonce revealed three sexy outfits and tons of V-Day treats.

Beyonce
Beyonce was so chic in Instagram photos from her Valentine’s Day. She wore several of her own Ivy Park looks (adidas.co.uk/ivypark / MEGA)

She started off in chic, red latex pants and a hoodie with a heart cut-out, designed by her own Ivy Park athleisure brand. Glamming things up, she wore point stilettos and carried a sparkling bag while keeping her locks in full, blonde waves. The beauty also snapped a picture of a pretty cake with a Valentine’s Day message on the top.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Style Ideas For Valentine’s Day -- Photos Of Stars Rocking Pink, Red & Hearts

Jasmine Tookes Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd celebrate Valentines Day, Beverly Center, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Romee Strijd Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd celebrate Valentines Day, Beverly Center, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Taylor Swift iHeartRadio Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2014

Then, it was off to the airport for the starlet, who hopped into an SUV and made it to her private jet. Getting comfy for the flight, she cozied up in a red Ivy Park x Adidas sweatsuit and popped on a pair of dark sunglasses. Bey also showed off her glossy manicure, which included little silver heart embellishments.

Beyonce
Though it was clearly romantic, there was no actual sign of Jay-Z in the snaps. The couple have been married sicne April 2008. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Arriving at the destination, Beyonce emerged from her private jet looking glam as ever rocking a figure-hugging, pink velvet dress. Ever the fashionista, she tied the look together with silver earrings, heels, pink, sci-fi sunglasses, and a berry lip. One quick video of the look even showed digital hearts pouring out of the diva’s mouth.

Though love was clearly in the air, there was no actual sign of Bey’s husband of nearly 14 years in the photos. Bey, Jay, and daughter Blue Ivy were all together the day before Valentine’s, when they attended the star-packed Super Bowl LVI game in LA on Feb. 13, 2022.