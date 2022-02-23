Adele Dazzles In Mini Skirt & Plunging Blazer Supporting Her BF Rich Paul At Glamorous Sports Event: Photo

Adele stunned in a leather mini skirt and blazer cinched by a dazzling jewel belt as she celebrated her boyfriend Rich Paul’s company’s 10th anniversary.

Adele literally sparkled and shined while she was at a sports event for her boyfriend Rich Paul. The “Easy On Me” singer wore a stunning plunging blazer that was cinched by a bedazzled belt as she attended Klutch Sports Group dinner for the tenth anniversary of Rich’s sports agency. As she posed for a pic with four other beautiful women, she placed her hand on her thigh highlighting her leather mini skirts and sheer black tights that showed off her stunning legs. Her hair flowed out from her updo in sexy whisps as she smiled for the camera.

Since the “Rolling In The Deep” singer’s left hand was visible, it was evident that she wasn’t wearing the diamond ring that previously sparked engagement rumors. Rich Paul also wasn’t present for the picture but surely had plenty of socializing to do since it was his event. It seems the two are still going strong regardless as they were recently spotted enjoying each others’ company at the NBA All-Star game.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and sports agent have had to combat a slew of breakup rumors that arose after Adele was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency. After claims arose that their relationship was strained and she felt Rich wasn’t there for her enough during the tough time, Adele took to Instagram to let her fans know that “Rich sends his love.“

In fact, a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the exact opposite is true. “Adele is dealing with a lot right now and she’s been leaning on Rich as a support system because that is what people do when they are going through something difficult; they lean on the ones that they love,” the source revealed. “Adele thinks the rumors out there about her relationship are absolutely ridiculous and they couldn’t be any further from the truth.”

It goes without saying that Adele was extremely distraught when she had to postpone her Vegas residency the day before it was supposed to open. She uploaded a video where she tearfully told fans that her show “ain’t ready.” Her fans were also disappointed because some of them had already made travel arrangements to come see her. She is reportedly determined to make things right with her fans and started by FaceTiming them for a singalong shortly after making the announcement.