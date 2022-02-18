Sophie Turner Goes Makeup-Free & Twins With Joe Jonas In Baseball Hat On Lunch Date

See Pic

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas both dressed fairly casual as they grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Feb. 17 without their 1-year-old daughter.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spent Thursday afternoon (Feb. 17) on a lunch date in Los Angeles. The couple, who share 19-month-old daughter Willa, took some time to themselves as they were spotted leisurely walking outside heading to a nearby restaurant to grab a bite to eat.

The Game of Thrones actress, 25, wore no makeup and rocked a dark blue tracksuit, white sneakers, and a New York Yankees baseball cap that covered the top of her gorgeous red hair for the afternoon outing. Meanwhile, the “Remember This” hitmaker, 32, wore a colorful printed jacket and a blue hat from Rhude Designs, as well as a pair of brown pants, white sneakers, stylish sunglasses and a luxury watch.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner in Los Angeles on Feb. 17

Sophie and Joe have been out and about a lot lately. They went on lunch date in L.A. on Wednesday, and twinned in color-coordinated outfits. A few days prior, the pair also had some time on their own to attend the Super Bowl together along with a long list of celebrities who got to see the Rams claim victory at the SoFi Stadium.

Otherwise, the famous couple are typically seen with their daughter around town. Willa will be turning 2 years old this summer, so we can expect Sophie and Joe to throw a big birthday party for their baby girl. The couple welcomed their little one into the world in July 2020 and confirmed her arrival in a statement to  HollywoodLife. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the new parents said.