Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground.

Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.

The post comes after Kim also gushed about her eldest child’s art skills. In a recent video for Vogue magazine, Kim treated her fans by showing off North‘s paintings and sketches. While displaying several nature scenes done by the talented tot, Kim called North a “really, really good artist” who “loves to paint.” In another sketch, which appeared quite somber, North drew herself while she was diagnosed with Covid. “Maybe that was just her emo mood,” Kim joked, adding how she loves “seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling.”

Meanwhile, Kim is dealing with Kanye trolling her new beau Pete Davidson. Over the weekend, the rapper went after the Saturday Night Live comedian once again — and brought Pete’s BFF Machine Gun Kelly into the fold. Taking to his Instagram, Kanye shared an image of himself and Pete superimposed as Marvel comic book foes Venom and Carnage facing off in a cage match titled “Fight Night.” In the rambling caption for the incendiary Instagram, the “Famous” hitmaker also threw shade at MGK by suggesting “no one has heard a song” by the chart-topping musician.

Kanye’s Instagram shade follows a series of slams made against Pete and Kim, whom he recently accused of tearing their family apart in since-deleted posts. Kim and Pete began dating shortly after her SNL debut on Oct. 9. Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye split when the makeup mogul filed for divorce in Feb. 2021.