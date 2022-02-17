Watch

Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir ‘Thank God’ Kamila Valieva Didn’t Medal After Falling In Free Skate

Kamila Valieva
Shutterstock
Broderick Thompson of Canada in action during the 2nd training run for the Men's Downhill race of the Alpine Skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 04 February 2022. Alpine Skiing - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China - 04 Feb 2022
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee,competes in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing Olympics Figure Skating, Beijing, China - 15 Feb 2022
Ashley Caldwell of the US performs in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials qualification at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing municipality, China, 14 February 2022 Freestyle Skiing - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China - 14 Feb 2022
Nathan Chen of the USA performs during the Men's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 10 February 2022. Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China - 10 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Kamila Valieva, the Russian athlete at the center of a doping scandal, surprisingly didn’t medal in her free skate, which was a relief to U.S. Olympians and commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were understandably relieved when Russian Olympics Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, failed to medal in her free skate on February. 17. Kamila — whose doping scandal has caused controversy in the 2022 Winter Olympics — finished fourth in her performance, which Tara, 39, and Johnny, 37, immediately reacted to as NBC Sports commentators.

“There will be a gold, silver, and a bronze medal in the women’s event in Beijing,” co-commentator Terry Gannon said, to which Johnny responded, “Thank god.” Tara chimed in to say, “Thank goodness for all the other medalists to have that moment, and to have done it cleanly.”

Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China (Photo: Shutterstock)

Had Kamila earned a medal, there would not have been a podium ceremony due to her doping scandal. The skate’s gold medal winner was Kamila’s teammate, Anna Scherbakova, while Alexandra Trusova, also of the ROC, took home silver. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto won bronze over Kamila, who stumbled during her performance. The teenager  was seen sobbing when the scores were read.

Related Gallery

Team USA Athletes At 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Meet The Champions

(220209) - ZHANGJIAKOU, Feb. 9, 2022 (Xinhua) - Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States crosses the finish line during the women's snowboard cross final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. China Zhangjiakou Women's Snowboarding Cross Final - 09 Feb 2022
Silver medalist Jamie Anderson of the US reacts after the Women's Snowboard Big Air final at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018. Snowboard - PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Daegwallyeong-Myeon, Korea - 22 Feb 2018
United States' Brittany Bowe skates during the women's 1500-meter World Cup speedskating race at the Utah Olympic Oval, in Kearns, Utah WCup Speedskating, Kearns, United States - 05 Dec 2021

Right before Kamila skated, Johnny and Tara had a lot to say about her scandal. “I can’t imagine how tough this has been on Kamila and it makes me angry that the adults around her weren’t able to make better decisions and guide her and be there for her because she’s the one now dealing with the consequences and she’s just 15 and that’s not fair,” Tara said. After Kamila’s fourth-place routine, during which the pair pretty much stayed silent aside from noting the jumps she was doing, Johnny told viewers, “Most mistakes I’ve ever seen Kamila make in a free skate.”

Johnny also shared a Twitter video after the women’s free skate which he called “the most bizarre and heartbreaking event” he’s ever seen. “I hope it’s never repeated,” he added.

Johnny and Tara similarly didn’t speak when Kamila got the top score in her short program on Tuesday. “All I feel I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics,” Johnny said to break the silence, while Tara reiterated her angry feelings on the scandal. “She had a positive test. We should not have seen this skate.”

As many know,  Kamila tested positive for the banned substance Trimetazidine on Feb. 8, but was cleared to keep competing by the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Other former U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu had similarly expressed outrage about Kamila’s participation in Beijing.