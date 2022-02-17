Rihanna Gives Peek Into How She & A$AP Rocky Celebrated Valentine’s Day As They Await Baby

In an Instagram recap of her Valentine’s Day, the pregnant pop star revealed A$AP gave her a bouquet made out of Legos!

Nerd alert! Rihanna gave fans a peek into how she celebrated Valentine’s Day with A$AP Rocky by posting an adorable photo album that she captioned “nerdz.” The dorky moniker might have been referring to the first slide which featured a bouquet made out of Legos! Sure, it might be a bit “nerdy” — but the pop princess/fashion icon and her cool rapper beau obviously make it hip and chic too!

The fabulous social media share, which dropped on Wednesday (Feb. 16), also included a sweet snap of a romantic outdoor dinner featuring red roses, candles and caviar! Another pic featured a gift card and a blinged out ring on an unidentified finger, while the last photo was a gorgeous, sunset-soaked image of Rihanna and her pregnant silhouette standing by the ocean.

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with A$AP, the “Umbrella” singer has been flaunting her growing baby belly in the most fabulous ensembles while out in public. As fan can’t get enough of the pop diva’s pregnant pageantry. a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently why Rihanna isn’t planning on covering up anytime soon!

“Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”

The source went on to say Rihanna isn’t concerned about what people may think of her pregnant public display. This is a special period for the Grammy winner, and she wants to cherish it with her loved ones. “She’s taking this time to make it all about her, Rocky, and their baby, and she is living for it,” the source added.