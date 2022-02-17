Peloton’s Emma Lovewell Shares Her 2 Must-Do Tips For Sticking To Your Fitness & Health Goals

Do you struggle with maintaining your health & fitness goals? Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell shared her advice on how to stick to it!

Whether you have a goal weight in mind, you’re trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle, or count your macros, it can be difficult and feel daunting to stick to such a massive goal. We all struggle with finding balance in our busy lives, and adding what feels like some form of “restriction” or “work” on top of that, well, it would make anyone want to just give up. Peloton’s Emma Lovewell shared her tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and working to achieve your goals, without letting your doubts or frustrations get in the way.

“There’s really two things here. One is having grace and being willing to start a million times,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “If you fall off, start again. If you beat yourself up ‘messing up,’ you’re not going to do it, you’re not going to try. Just keep it moving, keep it moving.”

“The second thing is that I like to make my goals more focused on abundance, rather than scarcity. So, if your goal is to ‘eliminate this,’ ‘take out this,’ ‘take out this,’ you are focusing on the negative and you’re also focusing on the thing that you don’t want, instead of focusing and sending energy to the things that you want more of,” Emma continued. “For example saying, ‘I want to eat more plant-based foods’ and then buying those products and having them accessible to you, so you can make that choice. It’s really what you focus on, is what you get. Try to set those positive mindset, abundance type of goals for yourself.”

Aligning with her advice, Emma partnered with Kite Hill for the new “Gateway to Good” campaign. Emma and the brand have invited consumers to share how they have helped someone in their crew discover all the good that can come from a plant-based lifestyle, as the new campaign helps people discover their “Gateway to Good” and realize that eating, living and feeling better are easier than they may think, especially when someone’s there to cheer you on!

“We are really encouraging you and a friend to show us how you’re creating goals and how you’re supporting each other in these goals. So whether that’s a nutrition goal, or a fitness goal, or a general wellness goal, how are you guys showing up together?” Emma told HL. “If you tag @EmmaLovewell & @KiteHillFoods in your posts, we select a few winners who will win a box of all of my favorite wellness goodies, which I think is pretty excellent! It’s just such a cool idea to really encourage others. I love the idea of community and having an accountability friend to achieve your goals with.” To enter, fans can share their stories in an in-feed Instagram video, photo or Reel. Use #GatewayToGood and tag @kitehillfoods for a chance to win a year’s supply of Kite Hill Yogurt and an exclusive box of Emma’s favorite things for you AND a friend!