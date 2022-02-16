See Pics

Nikki Sixx Has A Blast With Wife Courtney & Their Daughter, 2, In Mexico — Rare Family Photos

Nikki Sixx, Courtney Sixx
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue Performing in Concert August 1989 Sixx, Nikki & Motley Crue
Editorial use only. Consent for book publication must be agreed with Rex by Shutterstock before use. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock (726404fq) Motley Crue at Donnington - Nicki Mars, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neal Various
Nikki Sixx 'The Retaliators' film screening, 21st Screamfest Opening Night, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Oct 2021
Nikki Sixx and Motley Crue performs at the Tweeter Center in Tinley Park, IL. Motley Crue in concert, Tweeter Center, Tinley Park, Illinois, USA - 27 Aug 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney enjoyed some family time in Mexico with their adorable two-year-old Ruby and shared some adorable snaps of their trip.

Nikki Sixx, 63, and his wife Courtney, 36, are enjoying paradise with their adorable two-and-a-half-year-old Ruby. The model shared an adorable collage of the family of three enjoying their time in Mexico. The first pic was a family portrait that captured their personalities perfectly as Nikki threw up two “rock on” signs as Courtney smiled sweetly at the camera while Ruby was definitely judging both of them.

“Nosotras amamos Mexico,” Courtney captioned the pic which translates to “We love Mexico.” The rest of the slides show Ruby seemingly throwing a tantrum with Nikki as they posed in front of two intricate vases, Ruby sweetly sitting on Courtney’s lap and Ruby pretending to drive a golf cart with the Mötley Crüe musician. It’s clear that memories were definitely made for the family in Mexico.
Nikki also shared an adorable snap of her little girl from the trip. Ruby rocked an adorable updo and blue-and-white-striped swimsuit as she lounged in a hammock on the beach and looked back at her dad. The bassist found the perfect humorous caption to match her facial expression, writing, “My dad keeps talking on the phone to people about a tour ( whatever that is, I’m only 2 1/2 ) and I keep telling him to just live in the moment.”
Nikki Sixx, Courtney Sixx
Nikki Sixx and pregnant Courtney Sixx on the red carpet. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Nikki and Courtney welcomed their baby into the world in July 2019. “Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx,” Nikki revealed on Instagram at the time (via Us Weekly). “A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx joining her two sisters and two brothers. Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life…..and @how2girl is a real natural as a mom.”

The pair initially got engaged in 2012 and went on to tie the knot in 2014 when Nikki was 55 years old and Courtney was 28 years old. Prior to dating Courtney, the musician was linked to many A-listers including Denise Richards and Kat Von D. He had been married twice to Brandi Brandt and Donna D’Errico. Between his three marriages, the rockstar has five kids.