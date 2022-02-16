Nikki Sixx Has A Blast With Wife Courtney & Their Daughter, 2, In Mexico — Rare Family Photos

Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney enjoyed some family time in Mexico with their adorable two-year-old Ruby and shared some adorable snaps of their trip.

Nikki Sixx, 63, and his wife Courtney, 36, are enjoying paradise with their adorable two-and-a-half-year-old Ruby. The model shared an adorable collage of the family of three enjoying their time in Mexico. The first pic was a family portrait that captured their personalities perfectly as Nikki threw up two “rock on” signs as Courtney smiled sweetly at the camera while Ruby was definitely judging both of them.

“Nosotras amamos Mexico,” Courtney captioned the pic which translates to “We love Mexico.” The rest of the slides show Ruby seemingly throwing a tantrum with Nikki as they posed in front of two intricate vases, Ruby sweetly sitting on Courtney’s lap and Ruby pretending to drive a golf cart with the Mötley Crüe musician. It’s clear that memories were definitely made for the family in Mexico.

“My dad keeps talking on the phone to people about a tour ( whatever that is, I’m only 2 1/2 ) and I keep telling him to just live in the moment.” Nikki also shared an adorable snap of her little girl from the trip. Ruby rocked an adorable updo and blue-and-white-striped swimsuit as she lounged in a hammock on the beach and looked back at her dad. The bassist found the perfect humorous caption to match her facial expression, writing,

Nikki and Courtney welcomed their baby into the world in July 2019. “Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx,” Nikki revealed on Instagram at the time (via Us Weekly). “A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx joining her two sisters and two brothers. Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life…..and @how2girl is a real natural as a mom.”

The pair initially got engaged in 2012 and went on to tie the knot in 2014 when Nikki was 55 years old and Courtney was 28 years old. Prior to dating Courtney, the musician was linked to many A-listers including Denise Richards and Kat Von D. He had been married twice to Brandi Brandt and Donna D’Errico. Between his three marriages, the rockstar has five kids.