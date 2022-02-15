Tara Reid Rocks Red Mini Dress In Rare Photos With Boyfriend On Valentine’s Day Date Night

Tara Reid sizzled in a satin red mini dress as she enjoyed Valentine’s Day dinner with her boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar.

Tara Reid, 46, celebrated Valentine’s Day by going out to a romantic dinner with her boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar, 37. The American Pie actress dazzled in a strapless red mini dress made of satin. Her skirt was ruffled at the bottom in a way that resembled rose petals, making it a great fit for Valentine’s Day. She also rocked a black blazer to combat the nighttime chill and held an adorable red clutch.

Nathan matched her well rocking a leather jacket, black T-shirt and black jeans. While he rocked a gelled spikey hair look, Tara let her long blonde hair flow in the wind. Nathan wrapped his hands around her waist as they posed for pictures. The pair was all smiles as they walked into Craig’s in LA for a romantic dinner.

The American actress confirmed her relationship with the Hi Happy Films CEO in September 2019. She uploaded a stunning picture of her and Nathan enjoying a getaway to Cabo. She sported a white cap as she posed next to Nathan for a selfie. He kept it classy with a white polo as they took a boat ride in front of a stunning island backdrop. “Having the most amazing time with my man in Cabo,” she sweetly captioned the pic.

The Sharknado actress had kept fans in suspense for months as they were first spotted together in April, five months before she confirmed their relationship. Once she confirmed the relationship, she revealed it had been a long time coming. “Nate and I have known each other for years and have recently started dating,” she told Page Six at the time. “It’s early days but we love spending time together.”

She opened up about the struggle of quarantining with Nathan so early in their relationship during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. “It is a make or break kind of thing because you’re always together and we argue because there’s no break, but we’re getting through it,” she told In Touch. “I think you’ve just got to check each other’s feelings and try to give each other as much space as you possibly can, like when I’m doing business I want space, and when he’s doing business, he wants space so we go into different rooms.”