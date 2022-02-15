Lori Harvey Wears White Jacket With Nothing Underneath At Michael Kors Show — See Daring Look

Lori Harvey is white hot at New York Fashion Week, stunning in a chic structured blazer and trousers in new pics.

Lori Harvey is dressed to impress! The model, 25, showed up to New York’s Fashion Week in a stunning all-white outfit, ready to attend the Michael Kors show. Lori was all smiles as she walked into the event, sporting a chic, short structured white blazer with nothing underneath and paired the jacket with matching white tailored trousers. Lori accessorized her look with strappy white sandals, a silver clutch bag, a silver necklace, and silver hoops, also sporting a sleek, shoulder-length chop.

Lori is definitely living her best life these days, as she and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, are enjoying love in the limelight since going public with their relationship in Jan. 2021. The model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”

As for strengthening their relationship, this meant for her beau to learn more about her passion for skincare. Lori — who launched her founder of SKN By Lori Harvey brand in late 2021 — said, “Mike doesn’t know a ton about skincare — everything he’s learned, he learned when we got together. He used to just wash his face with a warm rag and walk out the door, and it would make me cringe.”

She did, however, say that it was better to have he and others’ opinions on the matter. “Before I launched, my anxiety was through the roof,” Lori said. “I questioned every little thing, like, ‘Is my packaging OK? Should I have redone this, should I redo this? Is this the right time, should we push the launch date back?'”