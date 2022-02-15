Julia Fox Models Cutout Dress That’s Look-Alike To Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Look After Kanye Split

Although she’s denied copying Kim Kardashian’s style before, Julia Fox walked New York Fashion Week wearing a VERY similar outfit to Kim’s choice of attire at the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Even after her split from Kanye West, actress Julia Fox is still being compared to his ex Kim Kardashian. That’s because Julia, 32, walked the LaQuan Smith New York Fashion Week show on Monday, Feb. 14 in a black cutout dress that was near-identical to the dress Kim, 41, wore at the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards. Julia — who has been accused of copying Kim’s style before — looked gorgeous in the black ensemble, which featured the same triangular shape cutout in the front that the SKIMS founder‘s attire had when she rocked it three years ago.

The only real difference between the two dresses was that Kim’s, a vintage Thierry Mugler gown, had a thigh high slit, whereas Julia’s did not. Kim also went sleeveless with her 2019 look to show off much more skin than the Uncut Gems star. Both stars styled their hairdos similarly by slicking their gorgeous brunette locks back for the public appearances. While Julia rocked metallic earrings and bracelets, Kim opted to go jewelry-free for the star-studded 2019 event.

Julia first drew comparisons to Kim’s style after she started dating Kanye, 44, at the start of 2022. She notably wore a blue Jacque Label breast plate with matching skin-tight pants that resembled Kim’s look for her KKW Fragrance Opals campaign in Nov. 2021. Julia defended herself and claimed she wore the outfit on Halloween 2021 (so before Kim) and “forgot to post it” on social media.

Julia and Kanye had a hot and heavy romance that lasted six weeks. Their split was confirmed shortly before Valentine’s Day, after Julia deleted all of her Instagram posts with the rapper. A major factor in the split was Kanye’s public call outs against Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, which proved to be too much for Julia to handle.

“Julia has had enough drama in past relationships, and the last thing she needs is more,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Julia really likes Kanye, but when he acts out like this with these public outbursts, it’s hard for her not to feel some type of way. She doesn’t want drama with any relationship, be that Kanye or anybody else she dates.”