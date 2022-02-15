Helen Hunt, 58, Proudly Rocks Grey Streaks In Her Hair While Filming ‘Blindspotting’ In LA

Helen Hunt has embraced her grey streaks and broke away from her classic dirty blonde look while filming for ‘Blindspotting.’ Character choice or not, it looks amazing!

Helen Hunt has gone grey and may not go back! The 58-year-old proudly rocked grey streaks in her hair as she was spotted filming for her upcoming feature Blindspotting. Helen rocked a fun bright red tunic and snakeskin leggings as she filmed in a park in Los Angeles. In between takes, the Mad About You actress remained in character as she paraded around with a handful of balloons.

She was also spotted sitting down in a director’s chair, beaming as she was clearly in her element. The As Good As It Gets actress donned a headset and a clear protective facemask due to the coronavirus pandemic. She seems to be enjoying her time playing Rainey, Rafael Casal’s character’s mother, in the upcoming Starz comedy-drama.

While it’s unclear if the grey hair is specifically for her character or going to be her new look, it looks great. Before letting her grey streaks shine through, she rocked dirty blonde locks. She has committed to being blonde for the majority of her career so grey hair is certainly an unexpected change but we love it.

When not filming, Helen loves to spend some time at the beach. In 2020, when the film industry was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was spotted at the beach rocking a tiny black bikini. She looked fabulous in the sexy number as she enjoyed some time off in Malibu. Helen also showed off her stunning figure in a sexy little black dress on the red carpet back in 2018.

The Cast Away actress has proved that she doesn’t have to work hard to look good.“I don’t go to a gym ever. I don’t diet ever,” Helen shared in an interview with Healthy Living Magazine. “I used to diet but sometime after the eighties, it made me miserable, but I do like to walk, run, and I do like to surf when I can just to warm it up, and I do enjoy doing yoga when I can get there.”