Snoop Dogg Cuddles With Wife Shante Broadus In Matching Outfits At The Super Bowl

It looks like Snoop Dogg‘s lucky charm works on the Los Angeles Rams as well! Ahead of his Super Bowl half-time show performance on Sunday night, Snoop shared a photo of him and his wife Shante Broadus rocking matching yellow-and-blue sweatsuits in support of their home team. That night, the Rams would go on to triumph over the Bengals in a close game ending in a score of 23-20. Though it’s impossible to know if Snoop and Shante’s style helped bring home the win, their adorable twinning certainly couldn’t have hurt.

In the incredible couple photo, shared to Snoop’s Instagram shortly after the game, Snoop and Shante twin in matching sweatsuits with yellow-and-blue bandana print and heavy gold chains. The couple, who first met as high school students in California, had the opportunity to rep their hometown after Snoop starred in an iconic halftime show that had fans and celebrities raving. Alongside Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, Snoop proved why he’s one of the most legendary rappers of all time. But in the post, Snoop made sure to acknowledge his love as well, captioning the pic: “King and. Queen.”

Snoop and Shante’s support would go on to pay off, as the Los Angeles Rams celebrated a big win Sunday night on their home turf, beating out the Bengals 23-20. Rocking the half-time show with confidence and swagger, Snoop’s performances of classics like “The Next Episode” and a Dr. Dre duet of “California Love” were a welcome stress reliever from a tight game.

Though Shante and Snoop’s relationship has faced some rocky patches, ultimately, much like their outfits on Super Bowl night, they’re always on the same page. Shante previously opened up to W Magazine about their 20-year marriage, sharing: “He wanted a strong female to lead. And of course, that’s me.”