Jennifer Aniston Channels Studio 54 In Wild Gold Tassel Pants For 53rd Birthday: ‘Blessed’ — Watch

Jennifer rang in her birthday by showing off her unique ensemble as she thanked all her friends for making her big day special!

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday by showing off her fabulous style! Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (February 12), the Friends alum looked every inch the fashion icon as she dared to impress in a black sweater with puffy cuffs. The real showstopper, however, were the wild gold tassel pants that she rocked like a fierce supermodel. In the adorable clip, she shook her foot back and forth to accentuate the amazing fringe!

“Thank you all so much⁣,” the gorgeous actress captioned the birthday video. “I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…! Blessed girl over here,⁣ I love you!” Her A-list friends showed up in the comments section to support the birthday girl, as Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore and Lily Collins gave shared sweet messages for the star on her big day.

Meanwhile, Jen’s ex Justin Theroux paid tribute to his former wife in the cheekiest way possible to help celebrate her 53rd birthday on Friday (February 12). In a since-deleted Instagram post, Justin shared a clip of Jennifer rocking a sweater that read “I’m A Cool Blonde” as she lights up what appears to be a cigarette. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston,” and “Yes you are. Love u B.”

In the video, the Friends alum sports a pair of designer sunglasses while chilling in a white lounge chair as she begins to light up. Afterward lighting the apparent cigarette, the gorgeous beauty begins to wildly shake her head back and forth causing her trademark sandy blonde tresses to sway along. The video is shown in slow motion, so Jennifer’s actions are all that more pronounced. By the end of the clip, Jennifer leans back over the chair and extends her arms out as if in ecstasy.

The pair were married from 2015 to 2017. In an interview with Esquire in April, Justin explained how he and Jennifer remain good friends post-split. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” Justin said. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.”