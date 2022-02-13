Doja Cat Rocks Lingerie Under Sheer Dress For Fanatics Super Bowl Party Arrival — Photos

The pop princess left little to the imagination in a see-through dress and black lingerie ahead of the big Super Bowl game.

Doja Cat knows there’s a way to grab everyone’s attention even at the most celebrity-packed events. The pop star stole the spotlight in a barely-there ensemble for Michael Rubin’s 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party where she performed on Saturday (February 12) in Culver City, California. While storming down the red carpet, Doja gave fans a treat in a mesh dress and black lingerie ensemble.

The “Say So” hitmaker flaunted her flawless physique as the see-through dress gave onlookers a front row view to her enviable figure. A racy black bra and matching panties covered very little as she put her gorgeous gams on display in a set of fishnet stockings. Topping off the jaw-dropping look, Doja rocked big black boots, designer sunglasses and a fuzzy black jacket. She kept her trademark raven tresses slicked back in a short bob.

Doja’s appearance at the Fanatics party came alongside many of Tinsletown’s best and brightest stopping by the event. Her fellow music icon, Megan Thee Stallion, showed up as well to perform. It was quite a fete ahead of the numerous parties that were happening for the Super Bowl on Sunday. Other notable attendees reportedly at the shindig included Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, Eli Manning, Charlie & Dixie D’Amelio, Robert Kraft and many more. “We like the daytime party, we like bringing people together and it’s much better doing it in Los Angeles,” Michael Rubin told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Doja sparked romance rumors last month when she appeared in a video with French Montana. The clip of Doja in a sexy swimsuit was recorded while she and French were vacationing at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. The pair were first linked when they were seen partying on a yacht together in October 2020. However, Doja clapped back at the rumors at the time, explaining that the musical pair had simply collaborated on a song together. “Me and French got a song coming out. F**kin relax,” she tweeted.