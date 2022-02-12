Breaking News

Van Jones Welcomes Baby With Friend Noemi Zamacona & Intend To ‘Consciously Co-Parent’

Van Jones
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Van Jones attends the world premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Free Meek" limited documentary series at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, in New YorkWorld Premiere of Amazon's "Free Meek", New York, USA - 01 Aug 2019
Van Jones poses during the 50th NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 30 March 2019. The NAACP Image awards honor excellence in television, recording and motion picture categories. 50th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room, Hollywood, USA - 30 Mar 2019
Anthony Kapel Jones 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Show, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Mar 2019
REFORM Alliance CEO Van Jones speaks at a gathering to push for drastic changes to Pennsylvania's probation system, in Philadelphia, . House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris on Tuesday announced he will soon introduce a bill designed to result in fewer people on parole and for shorter periods of time Pennsylvania Probation Law, Philadelphia, USA - 02 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

The CNN commentator welcomed a baby girl with his longtime friend, after they reportedly made the decision to become parents together ‘over a meal.’

Congratulations are in order for Van Jones and Noemi Zamacona! The CNN commentator and his longtime friend welcomed a baby girl together in February. Van revealed that he and Noemi decided to “join forces” recently to have a child together and become “conscious co-parents,” according to his statement to TMZ. “After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby,” he detailed to the outlet. “So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider.”

Van Jones
Van Jones welcomed his third child, a baby girl, with his friend Noemi Zamacona. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
He continued, “This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy.” Van then thanked his fans for all of their “love and support” at this time.

Van and Noemi had known each other for years and became fast friends over their “shared interest in criminal justice advocacy,” a source told the outlet. The idea of having a child together was a simple decision for the pair, per the insider, as it was agreed upon “over a friendly meal.” Another source described Van and Noemi’s current relationship as a “very modern arrangement,” adding, “They’re not a couple, but they are a team that wants to raise a kid together.”

The new bundle of joy is Van’s third child; he shares sons Mattai and Cabral with ex-wife Jana Carter. Jana had asked for joint legal and physical custody in the divorce proceedings, according to reports, and the couple continue to co-parent their two children together. The pair were married from 2005 to 2018. At the time of their split, Van told People, “Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much. We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth. There is no beef or drama – just evolution.”

Related Gallery

Stars Showing Off Their Bare Baby Bumps: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More 

Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Feb 2022
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her bare pregnant belly when out in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5194948 271020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Wylde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015

 