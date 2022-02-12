Van Jones Welcomes Baby With Friend Noemi Zamacona & Intend To ‘Consciously Co-Parent’

The CNN commentator welcomed a baby girl with his longtime friend, after they reportedly made the decision to become parents together ‘over a meal.’

Congratulations are in order for Van Jones and Noemi Zamacona! The CNN commentator and his longtime friend welcomed a baby girl together in February. Van revealed that he and Noemi decided to “join forces” recently to have a child together and become “conscious co-parents,” according to his statement to TMZ. “After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby,” he detailed to the outlet. “So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider.”

He continued, “This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy.” Van then thanked his fans for all of their “love and support” at this time.

Van and Noemi had known each other for years and became fast friends over their “shared interest in criminal justice advocacy,” a source told the outlet. The idea of having a child together was a simple decision for the pair, per the insider, as it was agreed upon “over a friendly meal.” Another source described Van and Noemi’s current relationship as a “very modern arrangement,” adding, “They’re not a couple, but they are a team that wants to raise a kid together.”

The new bundle of joy is Van’s third child; he shares sons Mattai and Cabral with ex-wife Jana Carter. Jana had asked for joint legal and physical custody in the divorce proceedings, according to reports, and the couple continue to co-parent their two children together. The pair were married from 2005 to 2018. At the time of their split, Van told People, “Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much. We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth. There is no beef or drama – just evolution.”