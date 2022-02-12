Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos Make Out During Justin Bieber’s Revolve Concert – Watch

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were seen gazing into each other’s eyes while holding onto each other at h.wood Group and Revolve’s Super Bowl party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Jeff Bezos, 58, and Lauren Sanchez, 52, weren’t shy about showing off their love in a very public way on Friday night! The lovebirds were filmed enjoying the music of Justin Bieber on stage while making out and holding onto each other in the VIP section of the crowd at h.wood Group and Revolve’s Super Bowl party at Design Center in West Hollywood, CA. The founder of Amazon wore a black jacket over a black button-down top and black jeans during the event while his lady love wore a long fitted white dress with spaghetti straps.

When they weren’t passionately kissing, Jeff and Lauren were chatting it up with ex NFL player Tony Gonzalez and other stars. Some of the A-listers that attended the event include Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, Tobey Maguire, Tyga, Logan Paul, and more. Like Jeff and Lauren, many of them watched as Justin performed an hour long set with hit songs like, “What Do You Mean?,” in front of 1,500 people.

Once the fun was had, Jeff and Lauren reportedly left the event at around 1 AM, but didn’t attend the afterparty, where shots apparently rang out and injured people over an hour later. h.wood Group and Revolve’s Super Bowl party is actually a two night event, with Drake headlining the second night on Saturday, but there’s no word on whether or not Jeff and Lauren will attend like they did last night.

Before Jeff and Lauren turned heads with their PDA-filled night, they made headlines for looking as happy as could be during a vacation to St. Barts together last month. They soaked up the sun while getting cozy in the pretty location and even spent some time on a yacht.

Jeff and Lauren have been dating for almost three years. They started their romance while they were both married to other people and it became known the day after Jeff and his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott, announced they were divorcing. They have since co-parented their four children and remain amicable.