Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Hold Hands Arriving For After Party Before Shooting Incident – Photos

Justin Bieber put a protective hand on wife Hailey Baldwin’s back as they entered his LA after-party together, hours before gunfire outside the event would leave three people hospitalized.

It seems looking the part of the knight in shining armor can help, especially when you’re Justin Bieber, 27 and a shooting breaks out at your after-party. In photos of Justin and wife Hailey Baldwin‘s arrival to the soiree at Los Angeles restaurant The Nice Guy, Justin looked protective and caring of his model wife, 25. He held her hand as they exited a limo, and placed a reassuring arm around her back as they walked as a unit into the event, unaware of the chaos yet to come that would ultimately leave three people injured.

The event, which celeb pals Drake, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner also attended, was held in West Hollywood on Feb. 11 as an after-party for Justin’s concert that night. Entering the party Justin and Hailey were the definitions of black tie. Hailey rocked a stunning body-con black gown revealing black underwear underneath and Justin in a white hoodie and tank top completed with a heavy silver chain.

However, by 2:45 AM the party had reportedly turned from celebration to madhouse, as violence broke out outside the restaurant and gunfire ensued. Three victims– a 19-year-old male, 24-year-old male, and 60-year-old male — were hurt in the fight, according to a police report obtained by HollywoodLife. All three remain in a nearby hospital in stable condition. Though authorities confirmed the incident not to be gang-related, the shooter or shooters are still at large, and no arrests have been made at this time.

It’s no surprise Justin is extra protective and chivalrous towards his love; they may have baby plans on the horizon. In an interview with WSJ Magazine earlier this month, Hailey revealed the duo hope to “try” for kids “in the next couple years,” although she also shared 2022 likely won’t be that year, deeming it “definitely too hectic.”

Though Hailey confirmed the two hope to expand their family, she also shared she still feels “super young” and wants to focus on her career. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she shared. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”