Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Insane Dolce & Gabbana Lip Ring At Bud Light Music Fest — Photos

Machine Gun Kelly sported the lip bling while performing with Halsey, Travis Barker, and more during the opening night of the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, likes to keep us on our toes with his fashion choices. That was no different when he performed at Crypto.com Arena for the Super Bowl LVI: Bud Light Music Fest in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb 10, three days before the big game. The “Bloody Valentine” rapper sported a Dolce & Gabbana silver lip ring that he showed off while posing for photos on the red carpet before he took the stage for his set. He slyly stuck his tongue out in the pictures to highlight the unique lip piercing.

MGK also wore a bedazzled red long-sleeved shirt, which matched his shoes, and a pair of colorful patterned pants. He also sported several ear piercings and a nose ring. MGK sure does love his jewelry! He showed off his full look in a bunch of solo red carpet photos. After that, MGK kicked off the performances for the three-night Super Bowl week festival event.

“Split a Pill,” “Drunk Face,” and “I Think I’m Okay” were just some of MGK’s songs that he performed during his set list. Travis Barker was on stage with MGK for several songs. Halsey unexpectedly rushed on stage to join the rocker in performing their collaborative track “For Me Too.” Willow Smith also briefly popped in to sing their new song “Emo Girl,” which includes several callouts to MGK’s fiancee, Megan Fox.

MGK concluded his set list with “Bloody Valentine,” but not before he brought a loyal fan onto the stage. The fan, whom MGK said he recognized from “about 8,000 of my shows,” stood under a pipe and got briefly slimed. “Apparently we need to go back and watch Nick Jr. and learn how to slime people, cause that was not what I was expecting,” MGK said.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest continues Friday (Feb. 11) with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Mickey Guyton. Miley Cyrus and Green Day will perform on Saturday (Feb. 12).