See Pics

Halsey Slays Little Black Dress With Long, Dark Wig For Bud Light Music Fest Performance

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Halsey Performs On NBC's "Today". 09 Jun 2017 Pictured: Halsey. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA41501_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) arrives at the Flip Grand Launch Event Hosted by Grammy-Nominated Artist Halsey with Performances by Scout Willis, BIA, and Kehlani held at Avalon Hollywood on December 9, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.Flip Grand Launch Event, Hollywood, United States - 10 Dec 2021
Singer Halsey performs live onstage as part of iHeartSummer 2017 concert at Fontainbleau in Miami Beach, Florida. 11 Jun 2017 Pictured: Halsey. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA481559_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Halsey wears a black bikini and shows some PDA with boyfriend G-Easy on a yacht in Miami on New Year's Day. 01 Jan 2018 Pictured: Halsey; G-Easy; Ashley Frangipane; Gerald Gillum. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA139380_047.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
and

The 2022 Bud Light Music Fest kicked off with an epic show from Halsey. Just seven months after giving birth, Halsey totally slayed their performance — and the red carpet, in a dark and alluring look.

Halsey headlined night one of the Bud Light Music Fest alongside Machine Gun Kelly on Feb. 10. The pre-Super Bowl event took place in the three days ahead of the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, with some of the biggest stars in music taking the stage to get the city of Los Angeles pumped for the game. Halsey was spectacular in their first public show in two years, performing “You Asked For This,” “Honey,” “I Am Not A Woman, I’m a god,” “Darling,” and “Easier Than Lying.” What was even more stunning was Halsey’s new look. While Halsey is no stranger to the surprise hair makeover, they debuted a long, dark look for this explosive performance.

(Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Though, it seems the night didn’t go off without a hitch. Halsey posted a pair of selfies afterward – one from the red carpet and one presumably after the performance when they were covered in blood. However, it wasn’t Halsey’s head that was the issue – it was their foot? “I’m icing my foot [please] do not be worried,” Halsey tweeted. “It was all taped up and supported under my boot. Thanks for a wicked first night back [Super Bowl Music Fest.] We’ll dust off the rust, and we’re gonna be fckin rockin like I never left.”

Since giving birth to their first child in July, Halsey has not slowed down. They released their fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, at the end of August, just one month after baby Ender was born. In October, Halsey had a major comeback performance when they sang on Saturday Night Live just three months postpartum. Following the performance, Halsey noticed lots of comments online about “how good [she] looked,” and they wrote a raw, emotional post about the reality of “bouncing back” after having a baby.

Related Gallery

Non-Binary Celebrities: Demi Lovato, Halsey, & More Celebs Who Identify As Gender-Fluid

Halsey33rd Annual ARIA Awards, Sydney, Australia - 27 Nov 2019Wearing Collina Strada
Janelle Monae in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2020Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10491841m
Sam SmithKIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Backstage Portrait Studio, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019

Halsey at the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest Red Carpet (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time,” Halsey admitted. “I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over-sharing sometimes, but this feels important. [My body] is still changing, and I’m letting it.” They concluded the message by adding, “I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look “great” immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

Halsey has spent a lot of quiet time away from the public eye since giving birth, as well, enjoying time with their family during these precious months. However, they were definitely back in action at the pre-Super Bowl bash! The Bud Light Music Fest will continue on Feb. 11 with performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, then close out with Miley Cyrus and Green Day on Feb. 12. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers will headline the TikTok Tailgate Party just hours before the game. Since Halsey has collaborated with the guys in the past, fans are anxiously waiting to see if they show up there, too!