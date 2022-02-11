Halsey Slays Little Black Dress With Long, Dark Wig For Bud Light Music Fest Performance

The 2022 Bud Light Music Fest kicked off with an epic show from Halsey. Just seven months after giving birth, Halsey totally slayed their performance — and the red carpet, in a dark and alluring look.

Halsey headlined night one of the Bud Light Music Fest alongside Machine Gun Kelly on Feb. 10. The pre-Super Bowl event took place in the three days ahead of the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, with some of the biggest stars in music taking the stage to get the city of Los Angeles pumped for the game. Halsey was spectacular in their first public show in two years, performing “You Asked For This,” “Honey,” “I Am Not A Woman, I’m a god,” “Darling,” and “Easier Than Lying.” What was even more stunning was Halsey’s new look. While Halsey is no stranger to the surprise hair makeover, they debuted a long, dark look for this explosive performance.

Though, it seems the night didn’t go off without a hitch. Halsey posted a pair of selfies afterward – one from the red carpet and one presumably after the performance when they were covered in blood. However, it wasn’t Halsey’s head that was the issue – it was their foot? “I’m icing my foot [please] do not be worried,” Halsey tweeted. “It was all taped up and supported under my boot. Thanks for a wicked first night back [Super Bowl Music Fest.] We’ll dust off the rust, and we’re gonna be fckin rockin like I never left.”

I’m icing my foot pls do not be worried it was all taped up and supported under my boot 😊 thanks for a wicked first night back @SBMusicFest We’ll dust off the rust and we’re gonna be fuckin rockin like I never left ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/iCX1PdyWd5 — h (@halsey) February 11, 2022

Since giving birth to their first child in July, Halsey has not slowed down. They released their fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, at the end of August, just one month after baby Ender was born. In October, Halsey had a major comeback performance when they sang on Saturday Night Live just three months postpartum. Following the performance, Halsey noticed lots of comments online about “how good [she] looked,” and they wrote a raw, emotional post about the reality of “bouncing back” after having a baby.

“My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time,” Halsey admitted. “I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over-sharing sometimes, but this feels important. [My body] is still changing, and I’m letting it.” They concluded the message by adding, “I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look “great” immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

Halsey has spent a lot of quiet time away from the public eye since giving birth, as well, enjoying time with their family during these precious months. However, they were definitely back in action at the pre-Super Bowl bash! The Bud Light Music Fest will continue on Feb. 11 with performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, then close out with Miley Cyrus and Green Day on Feb. 12. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers will headline the TikTok Tailgate Party just hours before the game. Since Halsey has collaborated with the guys in the past, fans are anxiously waiting to see if they show up there, too!