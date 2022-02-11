Channing Tatum Poses Shirtless In Just A Small Speedo For ‘VMAN’ Magazine — Photos

Channing Tatum looks as hunky as ever in a new spread for ‘VMAN’ magazine — but what else is new, really?

Channing Tatum is the cover star for VMAN magazine‘s spring/summer issue, and he has never looked hotter! For the spread, which you can see here, the actor-producer, 41, showed off his impeccable bod, shot by Dutch photography duo Inez and Vinoodh and styled by George Cortina. For the artsy black-and-white cover shot, Channing laid by a pool in nothing but a small black speedo, showcasing his exceptionally chiseled physique.

In other photos throughout, the Magic Mike star kept things casual in a cream-colored chunky sweater and black briefs, also sporting a casual light blue button down with loose-fitting chinos in another pic.

Elsewhere in the article, Channing spoke about his co-star Sandra Bullock for the upcoming comedy/adventure flick, The Lost City. “[She’s] the most wonderful, brilliant sweetheart. She produced the film and knows every single thing on the set and how much it cost, kind of person,’ he gushed.

He also went on to praise his other co-star in the movie, Brad Pitt. “If we ever do Jump Street 3, we have to—I’m telling you, he’s comic gold if you put him with the right character,” he stated of the A-lister who’s shown off his comedic chops before in Joel and Ethan Coen‘s Burn After Reading.

The actor, who is also father to an eight-year-old daughter named Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, also spoke about his doubts as a single parent. “I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad,’ he admitted.

He then added, “I was doubly afraid. Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?”

After some time, however, the Dog producer said he became more comfortable in his new role as a dad. “And then as that journey unfolded, I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do.”