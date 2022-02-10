Sandra Bullock Picks Leeches Off Channing Tatum’s Back In ‘The Lost City’ Super Bowl Trailer

Channing Tatum tries to rescue Sandra Bullock from a billionaire criminal in ‘The Lost City’ trailer, as the duo endure leeches, cars falling from cliffs, and more.

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are an epic duo in the new trailer for The Lost City. The trailer, which dropped days ahead of Super Bowl LVI, shows Channing’s Alan attempting a heroic rescue of Sandra’s Loretta Sage, a best-selling romance novelist who was kidnapped by billionaire criminal Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) on her book tour. Several hilarious moments ensue as they try to escape from the ancient city, including when Loretta has to pick leeches off Alan’s back.

“Just pick it and fling it!” Loretta tells Alan, who has to rip his clothes off. He barks the same order back at Loretta in hysterics. The pair also helplessly watch as their car falls off a cliff and crashes way below.

Loretta also gets a special visit from Brad Pitt, who plays a CIA agent who helps rescue her. “I’m getting you out of here,” Brad says while freeing Loretta from her restraints. “Why are you so handsome?” Loretta asks, to which Brad responds, “My dad was a weatherman.”

Alan’s part in the heroic rescue mission doesn’t go as well. He punches a guard when trying to free Loretta, but then immediately groans over the pain in his hand. Loretta doesn’t look too pleased about that!

The Lost City follows reclusive author Loretta Sage who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

The movie also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. The Lost City will be released only in theaters on March 25, 2022.