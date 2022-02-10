Watch
‘RHONJ’ Preview: Milania Giudice, 16, Says She Wants Nothing To Do With Uncle Joe Gorga — Watch
Unlike her older sister Gia, Milania Giudice isn’t ready to forgive her uncle, Joe Gorga, for how he’s talked about her father, Joe Giudice.
Gia Giudice has resolved her issues with her “zio” Joe Gorga after he bashed her dad, Joe Giudice, for what he did to her family via his sketchy past activities. Her younger sister, Milania, however, has not been so quick to forgive her uncle, as we can see in a preview for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when Gia and mom Teresa Giudice talk to Milania about inviting Gorga to a family pizza party.