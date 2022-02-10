‘RHONJ’ Preview: Milania Giudice, 16, Says She Wants Nothing To Do With Uncle Joe Gorga — Watch

Unlike her older sister Gia, Milania Giudice isn’t ready to forgive her uncle, Joe Gorga, for how he’s talked about her father, Joe Giudice.

Gia Giudice has resolved her issues with her “zio” Joe Gorga after he bashed her dad, Joe Giudice, for what he did to her family via his sketchy past activities. Her younger sister, Milania, however, has not been so quick to forgive her uncle, as we can see in a preview for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when Gia and mom Teresa Giudice talk to Milania about inviting Gorga to a family pizza party.

“I’m not going to that,” Milania responds. “Yeah you are, there’s no reason for you not to,” Gia then tells her, although Milania remains resistant.

“Obviously I’m hurt over what happened. Seeing him scream at you when he was saying things about Dad, I cannot watch that,” she stated, referring to their uncle’s past heated arguments with Teresa. Then, as she looks at her sister, she adds, “Then you told me everything that happened. I would have flipped out.”

“Gia and my brother made up,” Teresa states, while Gia adds that she and her uncle both “said our piece” at Teresa’s summer kick-off party and that “everyone was meaning to resolved things.” Gia then asks her sister why she’s still holding on to her grudge against her uncle. “He hasn’t even talked to me,” replies Milania, before Gia speaks about her sister’s “big heart” in her own confessional. “But if you go after her dad, the guy she loves the most, she is gonna have a biggest grudge against you.”

Teresa then shares with her daughter that all the family wants is peace, reiterating that her brother is her “only family.” She adds, “You guys have to come to a happy medium and let this end, right?” But Milania still isn’t having it.