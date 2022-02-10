Michael Douglas Professes His Love For Catherine Zeta-Jones As She Shares Skiing Photo

The Winter Olympics has inspired Catherine Zeta-Jones to post a pic of her and Michael Douglas skiing but Valentine’s Day inspired her husband to leave a sweet comment for her.

Michael Douglas, 77, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, proved that they’re couple goals just days before Valentine’s Day. The A-list couple enjoyed each others’ company on a ski trip. The duo appeared to be cross-country skiing and were certainly dressed for the occasion. They twinned in black jackets, pants and beanies while Catherine spiced up her look with a fun multi-colored pattern on her leggings and a crown design on her beanie.

The Chicago actress popped her hip and posed sassily on her skis in front of her husband who stood proudly behind her. “Who else is watching the winter olympics??” she joked in the post’s caption. “I think I could go for the gold in skiing.” While the actress took a humorous approach with the post, the Fatal Attraction actor melted hearts. “Love you @catherinezetajones,” he wrote adorably in the comments section.

The love birds just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in November. The Mask Of Zorro actress uploaded a sweet black-and-white picture of her and Michael decked out in black-tie attire as they looked over their shoulders at the camera. “Happy Anniversary Michael,” she captioned the post. “For 21 years you have had my back! For over 21 years we have had our love. Love you sweetheart.”

The Wall Street actor returned the favor with an adorable video collage of pictures of him and Catherine over the years. “Happy Anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much,” he wrote in his caption. In addition to a decades-long marriage, the two share two kids, 21-year-old Dylan Michael Douglas and 18-year-old Carys Zeta Douglas. While the actress doesn’t share too much about her kids, she did give fans a glimpse of their family Thanksgiving.

Catherine also helped raise Michael’s son Cameron Douglas, who’s now 43 years old. Even though she’s not his biological mom, he enjoyed having her in his life as a parental figure. “With Catherine, it’s always been fantastic and with my dad it’s always pretty good too,” Cameron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We definitely butt heads and certainly there were times in the past we may not spend much time together, but these days, things are lovely.”