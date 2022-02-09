News

Quentin Tarantino Expecting 2nd Child With Wife Daniella Pick

Daniella Pick, Quentin Tarantino
IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and wife Daniella Pick pose on the red carpet for the Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest in Rome Film Fest Lifetime Achievement Award Red Carpet, Rome, Italy - 19 Oct 2021
Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick attend the "Reservoir Dogs" 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York 2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Reservoir Dogs" Premiere, New York, USA - 28 Apr 2017
Quentin Tarantino, Daniela Pick. Writer and director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniela Pick pose for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, in London UK Premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, London, United Kingdom - 31 Jul 2019
Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick. Director Quentin Tarantino, left and actress Daniella Pick pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2019 Awards Ceremony Red Carpet, Cannes, France - 25 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Director Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick reportedly have another baby on the way. Find out more details here!

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick are expecting their second child! The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood writer-director and Daniella confirmed to E! News they do indeed have another baby on the way. The forthcoming child will join Leo, who will turn two later this month. The news was first reported by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth which revealed that Daniella would be giving birth in the next few months. It was later confirmed via Quentin’s rep although the sex of the baby was not yet revealed.

Daniella Pick, Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino & wife Danielle Pick at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival (IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock).

Daniella is an Israeli singer who is the daughter of musician Svika Pick, a singer-songwriter-composer who was one of the leading pop influencers in the ’70s. Daniella followed in her father’s footsteps with her own singing career, first starting off as the second half of a short-lived sisters duo with her sibling, Sharona Pick.

She and Quentin initially met in 2009 while the 58-year-old director was promoting his film Inglourious Basterds in Israel. They ended up calling things off but came back together in 2016, finally walking down the aisle in 2018 in an intimate Reform Jewish ceremony in their Beverly Hills home.

Daniella Pick, Quentin Tarantino
Daniella Pick & Quentin Tarantino get close at Cannes, 2019 (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

The happy couple then announced they were having a baby in 2019 as Leo was born Feb. 22, 2020, named after Daniella’s maternal grandmother. At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Quentin won for Best Original Screenplay and shouted out his then-pregnant wife. “And to my wife who’s watching from Tel Aviv, who’s pregnant with my very first child, Toda, geveret, I love you,” Quentin adorably stated at the event before walking offstage. “Toda, geveret” is Hebrew for “Thanks, Mrs.” Daniella then responded on her Instagram to her man. “Overjoyed and so proud of my husband ❤️ (also for his Hebrew!),” she captioned a photo of Quentin at the ceremony.

“We almost didn’t name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” Tarantino said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last June. “There’s nothing wrong with that but I didn’t. He’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion.” As of Jan. 2020, the couple announced they would be splitting their time between Tel Aviv, Israel, and Los Angeles.