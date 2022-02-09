Quentin Tarantino Expecting 2nd Child With Wife Daniella Pick

Director Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick reportedly have another baby on the way. Find out more details here!

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick are expecting their second child! The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood writer-director and Daniella confirmed to E! News they do indeed have another baby on the way. The forthcoming child will join Leo, who will turn two later this month. The news was first reported by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth which revealed that Daniella would be giving birth in the next few months. It was later confirmed via Quentin’s rep although the sex of the baby was not yet revealed.

Daniella is an Israeli singer who is the daughter of musician Svika Pick, a singer-songwriter-composer who was one of the leading pop influencers in the ’70s. Daniella followed in her father’s footsteps with her own singing career, first starting off as the second half of a short-lived sisters duo with her sibling, Sharona Pick.

She and Quentin initially met in 2009 while the 58-year-old director was promoting his film Inglourious Basterds in Israel. They ended up calling things off but came back together in 2016, finally walking down the aisle in 2018 in an intimate Reform Jewish ceremony in their Beverly Hills home.

The happy couple then announced they were having a baby in 2019 as Leo was born Feb. 22, 2020, named after Daniella’s maternal grandmother. At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Quentin won for Best Original Screenplay and shouted out his then-pregnant wife. “And to my wife who’s watching from Tel Aviv, who’s pregnant with my very first child, Toda, geveret, I love you,” Quentin adorably stated at the event before walking offstage. “Toda, geveret” is Hebrew for “Thanks, Mrs.” Daniella then responded on her Instagram to her man. “Overjoyed and so proud of my husband ❤️ (also for his Hebrew!),” she captioned a photo of Quentin at the ceremony.