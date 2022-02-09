Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Being ‘Controlling & Restrictive’ Of His Visits With Their Kids

The custody battle between Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee has escalated, with the actor accusing her of ‘erratic, gatekeeping behavior’ in court docs.

Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee, both 40, are embroiled in a custody battle one year after their divorce. The Grey’s Anatomy actor has alleged that his ex is employing “erratic, gatekeeping behavior” and “repeated violation of court orders” pertaining to their kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 6, in court documents filed on Tuesday, Feb. 8, obtained by Us Weekly. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Jesse and Aryn.

Jesse’s lawyer detailed allegations that Aryn has not answered calls via FaceTime made by him, and picked up their son and daughter from school on his scheduled custodial days. The docs also claimed that the real estate broker has “become increasingly controlling and restrictive” over his relationship with his children, which he describes as “deeply connected” and “loving.”

Other claims made include that Aryn “yanked Sadie from my arms like a rag doll” on Halloween in Oct. 2021 during a “manic outburst” in front of their young kids. Docs added that Aryn is “unreasonable” and that her behavior is “a perpetual loop of the same disproven, unsupported tales and flagrant disrespect for the court’s orders.”

The new documents filed by Jesse, who once starred in Rihanna‘s “Russian Roulette” video, were in response to one’s filed by Aryn in Dec. 2021. In her documents, she claimed that Jesse had “demonstrated a lack of concern for [stability], often making decisions based on what’s most convenient for him at the time, rather than the overall best interest of our children — going on to reference his highly publicized departure from Grey’s Anatomy in May 2021.

“When we agreed to the current parenting plan in 2019, Jesse’s employment on Grey’s Anatomy lent itself to a stability that is no longer present,” she said in Dec. 2021. “Since Jesse’s exit, there have been multiple instances of Jesse notifying me with very little notice that he will be gone for weeks or months at a time for work and therefore must cancel his custodial time.”

Jessie and Aryn married in 2013, but separated four years later in April 2017. Their divorce was finalized in Oct. 2020, when they agreed to share physical and joint legal custody of their two kids. He was also ordered, per the agreement, to pay $40,000 monthly in child support.