Jason Sudeikis Is Eager To Meet His ‘Match’ In Preview of TurboTax’s Super Bowl Commercial

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star was gearing up for a matchmaker from the tax software package giant in a cool red outfit.

Sometimes the most important match could be with the person helping with your taxes! Jason Sudeikis gave fans a sneak preview of him in the Super Bowl Sunday commercial for TurboTax on Monday February 7. The commercial promised the the 46-year-old actor would meet his match in the upcoming TurboTax commercial that’ll air during Super Bowl LVI.

The commercial showed a shy-looking woman with black hair, thick-rimmed glasses and a red flannel cradling a white cat. She gave smile before it cut to a woman in formal blue dress with a red TurboTax pin who offered a smile at the camera, showing that she’s a tax expert. It also showed a bearded man with the same red flannel on, before cutting to a male tax expert sporting a white t-shirt and a blue sweater with the same TurboTax pin. His t-shirt also had the phrase “We’re All Down To Earth On It.” As it showed the people with their matches, a voiceover in the commercial teased viewers about the upcoming commercial. “Everyone out there has a match that is just right for them. This Super Bowl Sunday, find yours,” they said.

After showing the man and woman with their matches, it showed Jason in a dry cleaners, while sporting a red t-shirt. Next to him, a red flannel just like the first two people was hanging up, along with a rubber mask that looked like a woman with glasses, hooped earrings and brown hair. The Ted Lasso actor asked if he could find out his mask now, before the voiceover told him to wait until Sunday! The commercial ended with a woman in a blue polo and TurboTax button winking into the camera.

While Jason may be waiting to meet his tax expert in the Super Bowl commercial, he seems like he may have met his real life match with model Keeley Hazell. After the Horrible Bosses star’s split from Olivia Wilde in 2020, Jason’s been seen out and about with the model, and the two have even been spotted sharing romantic kisses on a vacation to Mexico in November 2021.