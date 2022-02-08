‘Bling Empire’ Stars Cherie Chan & Jessey Lee Secretly Get Married 1 Week After Engagement

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee pulled a fast one on ‘Bling Empire’ fans as they just revealed they had tied the knot months ago on September 8 while in France.

Congrats to the happy (and sneaky) couple! Bling Empire stars Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee revealed they secretly got married months ago during an interview E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, Feb. 8. They admitted they tied the knot on September 8 in the most luxurious way possible at Château de Saran castle in Champagne, France. Keep in mind, they had gotten engaged on August 30 which means they tied the knot just one week after Jessey had popped the question at the Jacquemart-André Museum.

Cherie admitted that the wedding went well even though she wasn’t too involved with the planning process and it was a bit of a rushed affair. “This wedding, he planned everything,” she said on Daily Pop. “I was not excited to get married because, for me back then, I wanted to get married because I wanted my mom to be there. And he did everything, so I think I got lucky. I didn’t have to do anything, I wasn’t [a] bridezilla.”

The wedding was about as small as it gets. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with only eight guests present due to COVID restrictions. However, those who watched Bling Empire know that Cherie has an eye for fashion so, of course, she went all-out with her wedding dress. She wore a strapless white gown, custom-made by Nicole + Felicia that had 500 yards of layered tulle and a 12-foot train.

Bling Empire fans will remember that this wasn’t the first proposal between the couple. Breaking tradition, as Cherie does, she had popped the question to Jessey with a surprise proposal on the Netflix reality TV series. Even though they were already engaged, he felt it was important for him to propose since he had been planning to for years. “Although Chérie had proposed to me, I’m glad I got to propose to her now. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but the timing wasn’t right,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

The newlyweds share two children together, J’adore, 5, and Jevon, 2. The couple, like those featured on Bling Empire, are extremely well-off as Cherie is a denim heiress and businesswoman and Jessey works his family’s furniture business but it doesn’t mean they don’t have their own problems. In their culture, it is extremely controversial to have children out of wedlock and has dealt with backlash from that. They have definitely proved that relationships that break the mold can still work!