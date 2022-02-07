Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Birdie, 2, Smiles After A Successful Trip To The Dentist

Jessica Simpson’s daughter Birdie showed off her adorable pearly whites as mom boasted that she had no cavities.

Jessica Simpson is one proud mama after her two-year-old daughter passed her trip to the dentist with flying colors. In fact, she was so proud that she shared the results along with an adorable picture of Birdie with her fans on Instagram. Birdie flashed a toothy smile as she was engulfed by the big dentist’s chair. She rocked pigtails as she wore an adorable beige sweatshirt and sweatpants.

“No cavities for the Birdie girl!” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer exclaimed in the post’s caption. She also shared an adorable throwback pic of her other two kids Maxwell, 9, and Ace, 8, from when they had their own dentist appointments. No one can say that her kids don’t take care of their teeth.

Birdie’s getting bigger by the day! It seems like just yesterday that the “Take My Breath Away” singer was ringing in her youngest daughter’s second birthday. They took a family pic of the occasion with mom, dad Eric Johnson , daughter Maxwell and son Ace and Birdie herself, both holding donuts and posted it to Instagram We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast…DONUTS 🍩🎉 I can’t believe my baby is 2.” T hat was all the way backing March. Next month, her little toddler will be turning three.

Taco tongues are our daily selfie thang. Tabasco anyone?” she captioned the precious Instagram post Even though she’s growing up fast, the pop star makes sure to spend plenty of time with her baby girl. She proved that Birdie really is her mini-me in an adorable selfie post of them making the same silly face. “

On top of doting on her kids, Jessica has also worked on taking care of herself in recent years. In November, she celebrated being four years sober. The singer reflected on the moment she decided to be sober in 2017 with a deeply moving post. On top of that, she also recently lost 100 pounds and has been showing off the incredible results. It’s safe to say Jessica and her kids are all in tip-top shape!