Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks A Halter Crop Top & White Pants In Vacation Photo

Hailie Scott Mathers took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching photo of herself smiling and standing by clear blue water as she joked about the recent ‘snowstorm’ she was in.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 26, looks fantastic in her latest social media photo! The daughter of Eminem, 49, posted what appeared to be a throwback photo of a time when she was in a much warmer climate on Feb. 4 and joked about actually being in a snowstorm. “pretending i wasn’t just in a snowstorm,” the gorgeous gal captioned the epic snapshot.

In the pic, she is standing outside on what looks like a boat in front of clear blue water and mountains. She is wearing a white halter crop top and matching pants as well as sunglasses, and her long hair is down while blowing with the breeze.

Once she shared the gem, her Instagram followers shared responses that were full of positive words. “I love your style so much,” one follower wrote while another called her “absolutely beautiful.” A third wrote, “great pic” and a fourth complimented the views.

Before Hailie posted her latest photo, she shared other awesome photos from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the past few weeks. In the captions, she talked about how much she wished she was back in the breathtaking location with the incredible weather. “not even 1 full week back in the cold & i’m already wishing i was back in this paradise 🌅 #tbt,” one of the captions read.

Hailie doesn’t have to be in “paradise” to show off stylish photos though. The fashionable beauty often shares posed photos of herself rocking cool clothes while at home, and always makes a lasting impression. One of her recent photos showed her modeling a workout crop top and matching pants from Puma. The black, tan, red, and yellow look got a lot of attention from followers and once again proved Hailie is the queen of style.

Whether she’s donning a classy dress for a special occasion or a shirt and jeans, she owns it!