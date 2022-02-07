Adele’s BF Rich Paul Parties With LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More Ahead Of Her BRIT Awards Performance

Adele and Rich Paul were able to turn their frowns upside down with a pre-BRIT Awards bash in LA before jetting off to London for her big performance on Feb. 8.

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, knows how to throw a party! Before heading to London for Adele’s performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards, which is taking place on Feb. 8 at the O2 Arena in London, Rich celebrated at his home in West Hollywood, Calif., with some famous friends, including Meek Mill, 34, Kevin Hart, 42, and LeBron James, 37.

Partygoers were all smiles when they were photographed leaving the soiree – a stark contrast from the tears that flowed down Adele’s face less than one month prior, when she announced on Instagram that she was postponing her Las Vegas tour — less than 24 hours before the show was slated to begin on Jan. 21! Adele’s Jan. 20 video post, which now has almost 8 million views, garnered mixed reactions. While most were supportive of the “Hello” singer, fans who were already in Las Vegas — and due to see the show the following night — were not so pleased.

On Jan. 29, the NY Daily News reported that Adele cancelled her show over fights with her boyfriend, Rich. Adele squashed those rumors in an Instagram post on February 2. Announcing her upcoming performance at tomorrow night’s event, Adele also made sure to address the rumors that she was headed for a breakup. Alongside a smiling photo of herself, she wrote, “I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! And I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love!”

As most people know, Rich was involved in Adele’s Las Vegas show. The need to postpone the dates did cause some friction, but it was nothing that the two didn’t quickly resolve, sources said. “They both know that they have to reset and figure this all out,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when breakup rumors started spreading. “They are not only at team romantically, but they are both business-minded. He is focused on getting her back on stage and he is looking to see her make up her shows and even appear at the Grammys.