See Pics

Adele’s BF Rich Paul Parties With LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More Ahead Of Her BRIT Awards Performance

adele rich paul
Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Adele and Rich Paul were able to turn their frowns upside down with a pre-BRIT Awards bash in LA before jetting off to London for her big performance on Feb. 8.

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, knows how to throw a party! Before heading to London for Adele’s performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards, which is taking place on Feb. 8 at the O2 Arena in London, Rich celebrated at his home in West Hollywood, Calif., with some famous friends, including Meek Mill, 34, Kevin Hart, 42, and LeBron James, 37.

Partygoers were all smiles when they were photographed leaving the soiree – a stark contrast from the tears that flowed down Adele’s face less than one month prior, when she announced on Instagram that she was postponing her Las Vegas tour — less than 24 hours before the show was slated to begin on Jan. 21! Adele’s Jan. 20 video post, which now has almost 8 million views, garnered mixed reactions. While most were supportive of the “Hello” singer, fans who were already in Las Vegas — and due to see the show the following night — were not so pleased.

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart wore red sweatpants and a red hoodie to Rich Paul’s house party in West Hollywood on February 6, 2022. (Jvshvisions / BACKGRID)

On Jan. 29, the NY Daily News reported that Adele cancelled her show over fights with her boyfriend, Rich. Adele squashed those rumors in an Instagram post on February 2. Announcing her upcoming performance at tomorrow night’s event, Adele also made sure to address the rumors that she was headed for a breakup. Alongside a smiling photo of herself, she wrote, “I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! And I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love!”

Related Gallery

'Adele One Night Only' Special: See Photos Of Adele In A Stunning Black Dress & More

CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Pictured (L-R): Adele and Oprah Winfrey.Photo Credit: Harpo Productions/Photographer: Joe Pugliese
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LeBron James
LeBron James was also dressed casually for Rich Paul’s house party in LA on February 6, 2022. (Jvshvisions / BACKGRID)

As most people know, Rich was involved in Adele’s Las Vegas show. The need to postpone the dates did cause some friction, but it was nothing that the two didn’t quickly resolve, sources said. “They both know that they have to reset and figure this all out,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when breakup rumors started spreading. “They are not only at team romantically, but they are both business-minded. He is focused on getting her back on stage and he is looking to see her make up her shows and even appear at the Grammys.