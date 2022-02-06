Zahara Jolie Pitt, 17, Rocks Tank Top & Jeans On Trip To LA Salon With Mom Angelina – Photo

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is looking so grown up! The 17-year-old showed off her casual style as she walked alongside mom Angelina Jolie after a salon visit.

Angelina Jolie, 46, spent some quality time with her daughter Zahara, 17. The teenagers sported a blue hairstyle for visit to Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, where she also left with several bags of product. Zahara was casually dressed for the for the mid-50s temperature with a long gray tank top and dark skinny jeans. She wore a cropped white cardigan over top and finished the look with sneakers.

Her Oscar winning mom rocked her usual neutral palette, choosing a classy beige trench coat with a wrap closure over a skinny pair of black trousers. She showed off a burgundy pedicure with her open toe camel leather sandals, accessorizing with a pair or glasses and a protective face mask. Angelina kept her signature brunette locks back in a low, casual bun. Like Zahara, the actress was also holding onto a bag from the salon — perhaps filled with products to keep her hair looking shiny and silky.

Zahara was spotted out with Angelina on a shopping excursion that also included brother son Maddox, 20, just two weeks ago. Maddox, the eldest of the siblings, is now in college and studying at South Korea’s prestigious Yonsei University — but was back home stateside for a visit to the Big Apple on Jan. 18. Angelina, Zahara and Maddox were spotted at Bed, Bath & Beyond for the low key outing, seemingly checking out some homewares.

Back in December, Angelina also brought Zahara for a visit to the White House. The appearance in support of the Violence Against Women Act, which aims to support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Angelina and Zahara met with politicians involved, including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress was beaming with pride in all the photos, which she shared to her Instagram in a rare post.

“Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” Angelina penned in the caption.