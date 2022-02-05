PREWRITE: Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Engaged

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev just announced on TK that they’re engaged! Find out all the details here.

Elena Gilbert may have found her happily ever after with Damon, but in real life, Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev wants to spend the rest of her life with Shaun White! The 33-year-old actress is now engaged to the 35-year-old Olympic snowboarder, according to TK. TK DETAILS

The engagement announcement arrives after the couple first sparked romance rumors in March of 2020, right at the start of the pandemic. The duo was seen bicycling on a nature path in Malibu, along with Nina’s dog Maverick, who was safely tucked under Shaun’s arm during the bike ride. Shortly after the bike ride, HollywoodLife gained more intel on this budding relationship at the time.

"Nina and Shaun have hung in the same circle of friends for years and have always been pretty close. But now it's more on a flirtatious level because they're both single at the same time and of course there's an attraction there," a source HollywoodLife in April of 2020. However, our insider said they were "not official" at the time (although there's no question about the status of their relationship now, given this engagement news).