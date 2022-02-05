Breaking News

PREWRITE: Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Engaged

Shaun White, Nina Dobrev
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Actress and Model Nina Dobrev and sports personality Shaun White enjoying the day at Tulum Beach. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695816_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White playng volleyball with friends in Tulum Beach, Mexico. 22 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev. Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695815_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress and Model Nina Dobrev and sports personality Shaun White enjoying the day at Tulum Beach. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695816_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Surf is up for Nina Dobrev and Shaun White making the best out of the waves as the couple were having fun bodyboarding in Tulum Beach, Mexico. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev. Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695817_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev just announced on TK that they’re engaged! Find out all the details here.

Elena Gilbert may have found her happily ever after with Damon, but in real life, Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev wants to spend the rest of her life with Shaun White! The 33-year-old actress is now engaged to the 35-year-old Olympic snowboarder, according to TK. TK DETAILS

Shaun White, Nina Dobrev
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock).

The engagement announcement arrives after the couple first sparked romance rumors in March of 2020, right at the start of the pandemic. The duo was seen bicycling on a nature path in Malibu, along with Nina’s dog Maverick, who was safely tucked under Shaun’s arm during the bike ride. Shortly after the bike ride, HollywoodLife gained more intel on this budding relationship at the time.

“Nina and Shaun have hung in the same circle of friends for years and have always been pretty close. But now it’s more on a flirtatious level because they’re both single at the same time and of course there’s an attraction there,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April of 2020. However, our insider said they were “not official” at the time (although there’s no question about the status of their relationship now, given this engagement news). 
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock).
Nina also thought Shaun was “pretty funny” and loved “that he is an athlete,” both of which she considered “immediate turn ons,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April of 2020. Shaun’s a very decorated athlete, in fact — he has won the most gold medals (three total) out of any Olympic snowboarder! That fact is definitely something his new bride loves, as another insider close to the actress told HL that Nina is proudly watching and supporting her hubby-to-be in this year’s Winter Olympic games.

“When Nina first started dating Shaun, he had already accomplished so much in his lifetime. And she loves Shaun with all her heart but she would never keep him from continuing to follow his dream,” the insider said. “Nina couldn’t be more proud of Shaun and she is in awe of his talent.” We can’t wait for more wedding details!