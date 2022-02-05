Gigi Hadid Confirms She Didn’t Mean Rihanna’s Having Twins: ‘Got Word Of This Commotion’

Gigi Hadid sparked rumors that Rihanna may be expecting more than one baby when she wrote ‘three angels on the singer’s most recent baby bump pic.

Gigi Hadid, 26, is setting the record straight when it comes to Rihanna‘s soon-to-be bundle of joy. The model recently responded to the 33-year-old singer’s Instagram pic that showed off her bare baby bump with the comment, “three angels,” and it caused many followers to think twins may be on the horizon. She quickly dismissed the speculation, however, with another comment that confirmed she was referring to the parents-to-be, including dad-to-be A$AP Rocky, 33, and the upcoming bundle of joy.

“I just caught word of this commotion,” Gigi wrote underneath her original comment. “I meant rih/rocky/baby lol.”

Gigi’s comments may have gotten a lot of attention, but RiRi’s pic received just as much since it was only the second time her bare baby bump has been seen since her pregnancy was confirmed last week. The “Unfaithful” crooner and her rapper beau posed for gorgeous photos on the sidewalks of New York in the set of announcement pics and she wore a flattering pink coat that let her adorable bump peek out of its opening.

Photographer Miles Diggs was the one who captured the now epic photos of Rihanna and A$AP, who apparently turned their long-term friendship into romance in the summer of 2020, and admitted their love was “very evident” as they posed for him. “I mean, the vibe I was getting was just amazing. The love is very evident, and that’s what you like to see,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month.

Miles also admitted that although the photos came out beautifully, the shoot itself was very quick because of the cold weather. “Yeah it was, it was [cold]. It was very quick. Thirty seconds,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that she was warm, especially because she had her bare skin out.”

“It was a special moment,” he added. “I mean, this was one of the biggest breaking news stories of the world.”