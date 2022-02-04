See Pics

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Take Son, 9 Months, On Family Trip To LA Zoo — Photos

macaulay culkin brenda song
P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgenc
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin go shopping in Studio City. Pictured: Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Paris, FRANCE - Former child star, Macaulay Culkin and actress Brenda Song were photographed in Paris during Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Macaulay and Brenda were spotted out shopping at Monoprix retail store, Macaulay gifted his girlfriend a giant Teddy Bear. SHOT ON 11/21 Pictured: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song have their hands full with luggage while leaving their apartment in Paris to go to the Roissy CDG airport. The former child star recently made headlines after changing his middle name to 'Macaulay Culkin.' Pictured: Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin celebrates his 39th birthday with a fun day out at Disneyland with his girlfriend Brenda Song . The pair were seen having a great time enjoying snacks and riding the Incredicoaster multiple times. Macaulay kept a low profile and wore a bandana on his head. He and Brenda looked adorable as they made made funny faces while riding the rollercoaster. They enjoys snacks and rode many of the rides in California Adventure including the Soaring over the World and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. Macaulay was seen wearing a fanny pack with a VIP DISNEY TOURS pin on it. 24 Aug 2019 Pictured: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA490695_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were seen in new photos on a family zoo trip with son Dakota after announcing their engagement on Jan. 25.

Though romance is clearly on Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song‘s minds after they announced their engagement at the end of January, in new photos, it’s clear the family unit still comes first. The ‘Home Alone’ star, 41 and 33, respectively, looked cute and comfortable in new photos where the couple pushed son Dakota, 9 months, in a black stroller as they made a trip to a zoo in LA.

macaulay culkin brenda song
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song share a relaxed day at an LA zoo with nine-month-old son Dakota in new photos. (P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency)

Ever since news of the couple’s engagement broke on Jan. 5, Macaulay and Brenda have been keeping things relaxed and focusing on spending quality time with Dakota. They were seen for the first time an engaged couple on Feb. 1, out for a sunny stroll with Dakota in LA. In the latest photos, Brenda flashed her new diamond ring, which jeweler Mike Fried confirmed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife is worth “a whopping $300,000.” The duo looked relaxed and loving while fretting sweetly over their son as he peeked curiously out from his stroller. More of a team than ever, Macaulay and Brenda even rocked matching baseball caps and black pants.

macaulay culkin brenda song
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song coo sweetly over their nine-month-old son Dakota on a family trip to the zoo. (P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgenc)

Related Gallery

Macaulay Culkin Through the Years

MACAULAY CULKIN, ACTOR 1990 COPYRIGHT EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS/STAFF CODE: (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
Macaulay Culkin poses on a New York City street, Saturday, Jan. 7, 1991. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)
Actor Macaulay Culkin speaks from the stage during the Presidential Inaugural Ball, Jan. 19, 1993, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Macaulay and Brenda started dating after sparks flew in on the set of the 2019 film Changeland, directed by Seth Green. Macaulay first hinted the couple may have baby plans in a 2020 interview with Esquire, where he slyly shared: “We practice a lot.” Brenda welcomed baby boy Dakota in April 2021. The couple’s first child, Dakota is touchingly named after Macaulay’s late older sister, who was killed in a car accident in 2008.

brenda song
Brenda song looked cute and comfortable in an athletic outfit as she visited an LA zoo with fiancé Macaulay and baby Dakota. (P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgenc)

Though no further details from Macaulay and Brenda’s planned nuptials have been released yet, the couple is clearly taking time to bask in the joy of their brand new engagement and their sweet baby boy. HollywoodLife wishes the couple all the best!