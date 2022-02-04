Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Take Son, 9 Months, On Family Trip To LA Zoo — Photos

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were seen in new photos on a family zoo trip with son Dakota after announcing their engagement on Jan. 25.

Though romance is clearly on Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song‘s minds after they announced their engagement at the end of January, in new photos, it’s clear the family unit still comes first. The ‘Home Alone’ star, 41 and 33, respectively, looked cute and comfortable in new photos where the couple pushed son Dakota, 9 months, in a black stroller as they made a trip to a zoo in LA.

Ever since news of the couple’s engagement broke on Jan. 5, Macaulay and Brenda have been keeping things relaxed and focusing on spending quality time with Dakota. They were seen for the first time an engaged couple on Feb. 1, out for a sunny stroll with Dakota in LA. In the latest photos, Brenda flashed her new diamond ring, which jeweler Mike Fried confirmed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife is worth “a whopping $300,000.” The duo looked relaxed and loving while fretting sweetly over their son as he peeked curiously out from his stroller. More of a team than ever, Macaulay and Brenda even rocked matching baseball caps and black pants.

Macaulay and Brenda started dating after sparks flew in on the set of the 2019 film Changeland, directed by Seth Green. Macaulay first hinted the couple may have baby plans in a 2020 interview with Esquire, where he slyly shared: “We practice a lot.” Brenda welcomed baby boy Dakota in April 2021. The couple’s first child, Dakota is touchingly named after Macaulay’s late older sister, who was killed in a car accident in 2008.

Though no further details from Macaulay and Brenda’s planned nuptials have been released yet, the couple is clearly taking time to bask in the joy of their brand new engagement and their sweet baby boy. HollywoodLife wishes the couple all the best!