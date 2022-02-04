Watch

Lindsay Lohan Pokes Fun At Her DUI & More Past Issues In Planet Fitness Super Bowl Ad

The ‘Mean Girls’ vet is making positive changes in her life, all thanks to her new workout routine in the hilarious Planet Fitness ad for the Super Bowl!

Lindsay Lohan is on a path to health and wellness! Or so it appears in the latest Super Bowl LVI commercial from Planet Fitness. The Mean Girls vet is at the center of the new spot for the gym franchise, which is advertising during the annual sports spectacular for the first time. The premise is that Lindsay’s life, which has been filled with legal and personal troubles in the past, is much better now that she works out on the regular.

“People are wondering what’s gotten into Lindsay?” the commercial muses, as the movie star is shown taking up healthy hobbies, a move in stark contrast to her problematic history. The Parent Trap alum is seen killing it on Jeopardy, “sleeping better than ever” (which annoys the paparazzi waiting outside night clubs), and trading her “DUI’s for DIYs” as she bedazzles a house arrest ankle bracelet on none other than Danny Trejo. The hilarious ad also features William Shatner and Dennis Rodman.

The spot, crafted with Publicis Worldwide, is slated to air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI, which features the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. “We really tried to have fun with it and find someone who could really own the stage at the Super Bowl for us,” said Jeremy Tucker, Planet Fitness’ chief marketing officer. Although the company usually has a marketing push around New Year’s for all those weight loss resolutions, Tucker said the Super Bowl is also a prime time for new gym recruits. “Our goal is to get as many people off the couch and to experience good things like fitness and feeing good — without the intimidation.”

Meanwhile, art appears to be imitating life, as Lindsay has been enjoying some positive changes lately, as she recently announced she was engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas. The actress cuddled up to her beau and showed off her gigantic sparkler in adorable Instagram snaps shared in November. “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍,” Lindsay wrote in the caption. 

 