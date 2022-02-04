See Pics

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Visit Art Exhibit For His 28th Birthday On Rare Public Outing

Harry Styles Olivia Wilde
David Fisher/Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Entertainment Director

What the birthday boy wants, he gets! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted together at a London art institution on February 3, just two days after Harry turned 28.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been keeping a low profile lately, but they decided to have day date in honor of Harry’s 28th birthday. The couple was seen in London on February 3 at the Royal Academy of Arts and got a glimpse of the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition. A fan snapped photos, which can be seen on Daily Mail, of Harry and Olivia amidst all the other patrons.

Both Harry and Olivia kept things casual for their outing. Harry wore a green jacket in jeans, while Olivia had on a beige jacket and brown pants. This is one of their first public dates in months.

Harry Styles Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating for over a year. (David Fisher/Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

An eyewitness told Daily Mail that “Harry and Olivia looked like they were having lots of fun as they browsed the gallery… They didn’t hold hands, but you could still see their closeness as they admired the art together.” After their visit to the museum, Harry and Olivia were seen on the streets of London.

Related Gallery

Olivia Wilde -- Pics Of The Actress

Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Olivia Wilde wears a Harry Styles "Love On Tour" jacket for a solo lunch at a restaurant in Los Feliz. Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 7 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Olivia Wilde gets dressed in a chic floral dress and sneakers for motherly duties in Los Angeles. Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota

Harry has been busy the last few months with his Love On Tour that’s held concerts all over the United States. Olivia was always the supportive girlfriend and was seen cheering him on at a number of his shows. He’s currently on a break before kicking off the European leg of his tour in June 2022.

Harry and Olivia went public with their romance in January 2021. They have chosen not to speak publicly about their relationship, but Olivia did tell Vogue for her January 22 cover story that she’s “happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Olivia Wilde Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ (CPR / Dsanchez / BACKGRID)

The couple is going to have a very busy 2022. The release of Don’t Worry Darling, the movie that kickstarted their romance, is September 23, 2022. Harry and Olivia met on the set of the film, which Harry is starring in and Olivia is directing. Don’t Worry Darling is the beginning of their love story, and the rest is history!