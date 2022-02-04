Anna Duggar Breaks Silence After Josh’s Child Porn Conviction: ‘There’s More To The Story’ 

Anna Duggar released a cryptic message on Thursday that seemed to defend her husband after he was found guilty in a child pornography case.

Anna Duggar has broken her silence about her husband Josh Duggar‘s child porn conviction. “There is more to the story,” Anna wrote in a message shared to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Feb. 3, her first time speaking out since her husband was found guilty in December 2021 (and since she gave birth to her seventh child in November).

Anna also wrote instructed users in the post to “see link in bio” which lead to court documents that showed Josh’s defense team filing a motion for an acquittal — the details of which we reported on last month.

Anna has stood by her husband since he was put on trial, accompanying him for every day of his trial last December and, with this latest post, seeming to co-sign his defense’s argument that someone else was behind the horrific photos of children being sexually abused that was found on his computer.

“Defendant Joshua Duggar, by and through undersigned counsel, respectfully moves this Court to enter a judgment of acquittal,” the documents which were originally obtained by HollywoodLife on Jan. 20 read. The papers listed four reasons why the former 19 Kids & Counting star is owed an acquittal including “failing to timely disclose exculpatory evidence,” “effectively precluded from calling a necessary witness, Caleb Williams,” “failing to turn over exhibits created by the Government’s expert witness, James Fottrell in advance of trial” and that Fottrell was “permitted to testify about geolocation” despite the fact despite being “unqualified” to do so.

Duggar’s legal team seems to feel that the evidence doesn’t undeniably prove that he’s guilty of what he has been convicted of. “the evidence elicited at trial does not support a conviction on either count,” those counts being possessing and receiving the materials. Mostly, the defense feels that the evidence did not prove that Duggar was aware that the “visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

The document also lists Caleb Williams, an ex-employee, as “an individual who had access to the car lot and the HP desktop computer during certain relevant time periods.” They add that “law enforcement had failed to meaningfully investigate the possibility that anyone other than Duggar may have committed the crimes charged,” meaning that they feel Caleb Williams should be tried.