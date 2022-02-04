See Message

Anna Duggar Breaks Silence After Josh’s Child Porn Conviction: ‘There’s More To The Story’ 

Anna Duggar
JishPhoto/Shutterstock
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Fayetteville, AR - A solemn Anna Duggar exits court today after husband Josh was found guilty in child porn case. Josh Duggar could face up to 40 years in jail. Anna was with Duggar family members but not Jim Bob. Pictured: Anna Duggar BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The former reality TV star was immediately taken into custody after he was convicted, in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar, who was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each of the two counts when he's sentenced at a later dateJosh Duggar Child Pornography, United States - 09 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Anna Duggar released a cryptic message on Thursday that seemed to defend her husband after he was found guilty in a child pornography case.

Anna Duggar has broken her silence about her husband Josh Duggar‘s child porn conviction. “There is more to the story,” Anna wrote in a message shared to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Feb. 3, her first time speaking out since her husband was found guilty in December 2021 (and since she gave birth to her seventh child in November).

Anna also wrote instructed users in the post to “see link in bio” which lead to court documents that showed Josh’s defense team filing a motion for an acquittal — the details of which we reported on last month.

Anna has stood by her husband since he was put on trial, accompanying him for every day of his trial last December and, with this latest post, seeming to co-sign his defense’s argument that someone else was behind the horrific photos of children being sexually abused that was found on his computer.

“Defendant Joshua Duggar, by and through undersigned counsel, respectfully moves this Court to enter a judgment of acquittal,” the documents which were originally obtained by HollywoodLife on Jan. 20 read. The papers listed four reasons why the former 19 Kids & Counting star is owed an acquittal including “failing to timely disclose exculpatory evidence,” “effectively precluded from calling a necessary witness, Caleb Williams,” “failing to turn over exhibits created by the Government’s expert witness, James Fottrell in advance of trial” and that Fottrell was “permitted to testify about geolocation” despite the fact despite being “unqualified” to do so.

Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar (Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock).

 Duggar’s legal team seems to feel that the evidence doesn’t undeniably prove that he’s guilty of what he has been convicted of. “the evidence elicited at trial does not support a conviction on either count,” those counts being possessing and receiving the materials. Mostly, the defense feels that the evidence did not prove that Duggar was aware that the “visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

The document also lists Caleb Williams, an ex-employee, as “an individual who had access to the car lot and the HP desktop computer during certain relevant time periods.” They add that “law enforcement had failed to meaningfully investigate the possibility that anyone other than Duggar may have committed the crimes charged,” meaning that they feel Caleb Williams should be tried.