Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!

Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.

Other than the pink dress, which had a fuzzy, feathered top, Sami accessorized with a pair of thin-hooped earrings. She showed a few different looks, including herself gazing into a mirror. She also posted a couple of shots where she was lying down on a couch, showing off a few of her tattoos. The final pictures showed her in silhouette at sunset, by a gorgeous ocean view. She captioned the set simply, with just a love letter emoji.

The pink outfit perfectly matched Sami’s pink hair, which she debuted in December, after moving back in with her dad. While it’s not the same shade as bubblegum pink as she first showed, Sami still definitely embraced a “pretty in pink” vibe for the photos. When she first showed off the hair makeover, she simply captioned the pictures with “she’s back.” That same month Sami also got a series of tattoos, including a French phrase, a Radiohead lyric, and what’s likely a lucky number (11:11).

The dyed hair and new ink came following her mom and dad’s long custody battle, which ended when a court decided that Charlie didn’t have to pay child support anymore. Sami is the elder of Charlie and Denise’s daughters from their four year marriage from 2002 to 2006. Their younger daughter is named Lola, 16. Shortly after the decision, Sami also made the choice to move in with her dad. At the end of 2021, Sami capped off the year with a video montage looking back before starting 2022. She said that it was “a very lovely year,” in her Instagram caption.