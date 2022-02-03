Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocks Sexy Backless Dress In Mirror Selfie

Just like mom! The model daughter of Madonna turned up the heat wearing a slinky backless look for her Instagram fans.

It may be the dead of winter, but that wasn’t stopping Lourdes Leon, 25, from putting on a sizzling fashion display in a new snap on her Instagram, shared Feb. 2. The eldest daughter of pop superstar Madonna showcased her sexy sense of style as she slipped into a backless dress designed by designer Garmette, who later shared the snap.

Lola’s flirty frock dipped low down her back into a tiny ruched skirt that expertly highlighted her derriere while several rows of straps tied the top half together. Huge gold hoops added gave the look another level of glamour along with sparkling clips in her hair. Turning over her shoulder to snap the mirror selfie, the cover girl revealed her glowing makeup, piqued eyebrows, and glossy lips along with a beautiful, chocolate brown ponytail cascading from the crown of her head.

Lourdes is no stranger to showing off her sultry style, often modeling slinky looks online or in the pages of glossy fashion magazines. The second-generation starlet recently set pulses racing when she slipped into red lingerie for the Savage X Fenty “Love on the Edge” Valentine’s collection ad campaign. The beauty was in good company for the shoot, where she modeled besides Rihanna herself.

Lola recently opened up about her career plans in a cover story for Paper. Lola, who studied dance at the University Of Michigan, talked about working as a choreographer, telling the magazine, “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists. I want to choreograph mainly, but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform. Now I’m dipping my toes in the pond of choreography for music videos and stuff like that. I think something bigger will end up manifesting itself, but I have to take other steps in order to find that sweet spot of what is actually going to end up being my [legacy].”