See Comment

Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor That She’s Dating ‘Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey

khloe kardashian, harry jowsey
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian is spotted leaving the Nice Guy in West Hollywood along with Kylie Jenner. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455783_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian steps out in a black snakeskin ensemble for lunch at Malibu Farm Pier Cafe in Malibu. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star clapped back after a rumor started circulating that she’d started going out with the Netflix reality star.

Khloe Kardashian wasted no time in putting a rumor that she was dating Harry Jowsey to rest! The 37-year-old reality star commented on a post from a KarJenner fan account on Thursday February 3, after it posted a screenshot of a rumor shared with the popular gossip account DeuxMoi. Khloe shared that it was “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE” that she was dating the 24-year-old Too Hot To Handle star.

The rumor started when an anonymous source incorrectly wrote a blind item to DeuxMoi that Khloe and Harry were secretly a couple. “One of my closest friends works at a very well known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking,” the email began. “Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

After the blind item was posted, Harry did take to his Instagram and post a photo from the driver’s seat perspective of a Bentley with flowers in the front seat, but it seems they weren’t for Khloe after all. Maybe he was just having fun with the rumor!

Amid paternity drama with her ex Tristan ThompsonKhloe seems like she’s taken some well-deserved time to focus on herself, and she seems like she’s absolutely thriving! She posted a stunning profile shot of herself in a bodysuit and shining gold Chanel earrings, in a Wednesday February 2 Instagram post, where she celebrated how strong she’s felt. “The crown is heavy, but the queen is strong,” she wrote in the caption.

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian Then & Now: See Her Photos Before & After Nose Job Here

Khloe Kardashian 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season Two Launch, Hollywood, California, America - 19 Mar 2008
Khloe Kardashian 'The Cheetah Girls One World' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 12 Aug 2008
Khloe Kardashian 'Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami' Reality TV show launch party at Wet Republic, Las Vegas, America - 16 Aug 2009 Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian promoting the kick off of their new tv show 'Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami'

Khloe laid rumors that she’s dating ‘Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey to rest. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

While Khloe has been strong in the face of the drama surrounding Tristan, another one of her exes may want to give their relationship a second chance (sorry, Harry!). A source revealed to HollywoodLife that her ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to give their relationship another chance. “Lamar has turned his life around. He credits everything to God. He saved him. He’s really focused on keeping his circle small these days. He doesn’t want bad people in his life ever again. He is confident he can be the guy Khloe always wanted him to be.”

 