Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor That She’s Dating ‘Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star clapped back after a rumor started circulating that she’d started going out with the Netflix reality star.

Khloe Kardashian wasted no time in putting a rumor that she was dating Harry Jowsey to rest! The 37-year-old reality star commented on a post from a KarJenner fan account on Thursday February 3, after it posted a screenshot of a rumor shared with the popular gossip account DeuxMoi. Khloe shared that it was “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE” that she was dating the 24-year-old Too Hot To Handle star.

The rumor started when an anonymous source incorrectly wrote a blind item to DeuxMoi that Khloe and Harry were secretly a couple. “One of my closest friends works at a very well known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking,” the email began. “Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

After the blind item was posted, Harry did take to his Instagram and post a photo from the driver’s seat perspective of a Bentley with flowers in the front seat, but it seems they weren’t for Khloe after all. Maybe he was just having fun with the rumor!

Amid paternity drama with her ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe seems like she’s taken some well-deserved time to focus on herself, and she seems like she’s absolutely thriving! She posted a stunning profile shot of herself in a bodysuit and shining gold Chanel earrings, in a Wednesday February 2 Instagram post, where she celebrated how strong she’s felt. “The crown is heavy, but the queen is strong,” she wrote in the caption.

While Khloe has been strong in the face of the drama surrounding Tristan, another one of her exes may want to give their relationship a second chance (sorry, Harry!). A source revealed to HollywoodLife that her ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to give their relationship another chance. “Lamar has turned his life around. He credits everything to God. He saved him. He’s really focused on keeping his circle small these days. He doesn’t want bad people in his life ever again. He is confident he can be the guy Khloe always wanted him to be.”