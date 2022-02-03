Kate Middleton Joins Prince Charles & Camilla On Rare Outing Without Prince William — Photos

Kate Middleton and her in-laws, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, were photographed in London at Trinity Buoy Wharf to see the work of The Prince’s Foundation.

Kate Middleton, 40, was the third wheel to Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla Parker Bowles, 74, during a royal outing on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Duchess of Cambridge was without her husband Prince William, 39, as she joined his father and stepmother at The Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf in London. The trio were there to witness the training site for arts and culture run by the Prince of Wales’ educational charity that he established back in 1986.

Kate looked gorgeous for the public outing, as usual. The mother of three stunned in a grey coatdress, black stockings, and black heels. Charles, meanwhile, wore a blue dress jacket and matching pants, as well as a blue and white tie and black shoes. His wife of 16 years, Camilla, dressed in a green coat dress and white blouse. The three royals had not been on an outing together since their Feb. 2020 appearance at a military rehab center, according to People.

Kate, Charles, and Camilla were welcomed at the Trinity Buoy Wharf by Charles’ nephew Lord Snowdon, VP of the Prince’s Foundation, per People. They reportedly met with students of The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts, as well as graduates from Charles’s Modern Artisan project. The trio apparently witnessed a life drawing class and were shown kilt producing and silk smoking.

Kate’s outing with Charles and Camilla followed her epic rugby training session. On Feb. 2, Kate visited with England rugby players and was photographed being lifted up in the air in celebration by some of the others at the session. It was recently announced Kate will become the new Royal Patron of the Rugby Football League and England Rugby — a title once held by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. William is the Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Speaking of William, he’s been laying pretty low while his wife is out and about in their native U.K. The Duke of Cambridge did join Kate for a visit to Clithroe Community Hospital in January. They met with hospital workers to learn more about their experience combatting the pandemic, but did take a quick break to pet an adorable therapy dog, named Alfie.