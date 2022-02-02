Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Red Lingerie & Plays With Travis Barker’s Lip In Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with her hubby-to-be, Travis Parker, in a new series of steamy, romantic photos.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is ready for “February” aka the month of romance by way of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared numerous sexy and sweet photos to her Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her love with future husband Travis Barker, 46.

Next to photos showing rose petals in the shape of a heart, a heart-shaped purse, heart-shaped balloons, and roses by candle lights, Kourtney showed off a sexy black nightie with red fur trim on the bottom and red hand prints over the bra top. Her fiancé‘s hand can be seen in the background pulling at the fur trim! In addition to the steamy and romantic shots, Kourt also shared a pic of her red fingernail pulling on her beau’s lip to reveal his bejeweled teeth.

The photos come a couple days after Kourt shared a series of throwback photos of she and the Blink-182 drummer standing in the same room three years before they began dating. In the sweet snapshots, the reality star is wearing a tan jacket over a white top as she looks in front of her and takes a drink of a beverage in a cup. Meanwhile, the musician is standing behind her while wearing a T-shirt and backwards baseball cap.

“June 2018,” Kourtney captioned the post, which she shared on Jan. 29. Fans of course flooded the comments section, while Travis also joined in by simply writing, “Soulmates,” along with a red heart emoji.

“Kravis” as fans like to call them have been undeniably smitten since their engagement last fall. Following the engagement, Travis shared snapshots by photographer Daniel Rojas from their Montecito engagement to Instagram on Oct. 20. One photo detailed Kourtney and Travis in a black and white close-up of them kissing followed by more photos of the set up at the beach, which featured candles and red roses that formed one big heart — the one Kourt shared to her IG for the aforementioned Valentine’s Day-themed series of shots.

He captioned the post, “My fiancé,” to which Kourtney responded in the comments section, “My favorite person in the world, my fiancé.” On her own account the following week, Kourtney shared similar snapshots and captioned the post, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”