See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Red Lingerie & Plays With Travis Barker’s Lip In Hot Photos

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
News Writer

Kourtney Kardashian is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with her hubby-to-be, Travis Parker, in a new series of steamy, romantic photos.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is ready for “February” aka the month of romance by way of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared numerous sexy and sweet photos to her Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her love with future husband Travis Barker, 46.

Next to photos showing rose petals in the shape of a heart, a heart-shaped purse, heart-shaped balloons, and roses by candle lights, Kourtney showed off a sexy black nightie with red fur trim on the bottom and red hand prints over the bra top. Her fiancé‘s hand can be seen in the background pulling at the fur trim! In addition to the steamy and romantic shots, Kourt also shared a pic of her red fingernail pulling on her beau’s lip to reveal his bejeweled teeth.

The photos come a couple days after Kourt shared a series of throwback photos of she and the Blink-182 drummer standing in the same room three years before they began dating. In the sweet snapshots, the reality star is wearing a tan jacket over a white top as she looks in front of her and takes a drink of a beverage in a cup. Meanwhile, the musician is standing behind her while wearing a T-shirt and backwards baseball cap.

“June 2018,” Kourtney captioned the post, which she shared on Jan. 29. Fans of course flooded the comments section, while Travis also joined in by simply writing, “Soulmates,” along with a red heart emoji. 

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years: Red Carpets & More

Kourtney Kardashian MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrity arrivals for Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria event, Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive in Venice, Italy - 29 Aug 2021

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get cute on a red carpet. (Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

“Kravis” as fans like to call them have been undeniably smitten since their engagement last fall. Following the engagement, Travis shared snapshots by photographer Daniel Rojas from their Montecito engagement to Instagram on Oct. 20. One photo detailed Kourtney and Travis in a black and white close-up of them kissing followed by more photos of the set up at the beach, which featured candles and red roses that formed one big heart — the one Kourt shared to her IG for the aforementioned Valentine’s Day-themed series of shots.

He captioned the post, “My fiancé,” to which Kourtney responded in the comments section, “My favorite person in the world, my fiancé.” On her own account the following week, Kourtney shared similar snapshots and captioned the post, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”