Faith Hill Stuns In Plunging Black Top For Rare Talk Show Appearance To Promote ‘1883’

Faith Hill looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a plunging black V-neck top with high-waisted trousers while promoting her new show, ‘1883.’

Faith Hill, 54, very rarely makes public appearances, but when she does, she always looks fabulous. Faith was promoting her new show, 1883, when she was the special guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. For the occasion, she rocked a tight, shiny black long-sleeve top with a plunging V-neckline with a pair of high-waisted trousers.

Faith’s top showed off ample cleavage while her tiny waist was on full display in her tan, khaki pants. The pants were fitted at the waist and flowed into baggy balloon pants around the legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather pointed-toe slingback mules, a nude face mask, and a long black peacoat.

Faith has been promoting the show all over social media and it’s crazy what a transformation she has made from her character, Margaret Dutton. Just recently, Faith and her co-star, Rita Wilson, showed off their characters’ looks on Instagram.

The actresses both had their light brown hair pulled back into tight curls while rocking old, colonial costumes. Rita, who is the wife of Tom Hanks, has been friends with Faith for many years, so it only seemed right that they star in the show together.

1883 premiered back in December and is the prequel to the hit show Yellowstone. Starring alongside Faith is her husband of 25 years, Tim McGraw, and the couple star as ranch owners, Margaret and James Dutton. It is amazing to see the real-life couple on-screen and off-screen.