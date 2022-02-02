Fashion

Faith Hill Stuns In Plunging Black Top For Rare Talk Show Appearance To Promote ‘1883’

faith hill
T.Jackson/BACKGRID
Faith Hill arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas 52nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 2 Apr 2017
New York, NY - Singer Faith Hill is in good spirits as she arrives at the Stephen Colbert show in New York City to talk her new show, "1883." Pictured: Faith Hill BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Faith Hill Seen at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, NYC, USA - 01 Feb 2022 Singer Faith Hill Seen at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, NY
Faith Hill seen leaving with her daughter Audrey as they were leaving the Versace Fashion Show Fall 2019Pictured: Audrey Caroline McGraw,Faith HillRef: SPL5046362 021218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Faith Hill looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a plunging black V-neck top with high-waisted trousers while promoting her new show, ‘1883.’

Faith Hill, 54, very rarely makes public appearances, but when she does, she always looks fabulous. Faith was promoting her new show, 1883, when she was the special guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. For the occasion, she rocked a tight, shiny black long-sleeve top with a plunging V-neckline with a pair of high-waisted trousers.

faith hill
Faith Hill looked gorgeous in this plunging black top with high-waisted pants on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’ (T.Jackson/BACKGRID)

Faith’s top showed off ample cleavage while her tiny waist was on full display in her tan, khaki pants. The pants were fitted at the waist and flowed into baggy balloon pants around the legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather pointed-toe slingback mules, a nude face mask, and a long black peacoat.

faith hill
Faith braved the NYC cold in this long black peacoat. (GHOST/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Through The Years

**FILE** Country music singers Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, perform together at the Internatonal Country Music Fan Fair festival in Nashville, Tenn., in this file photo from June 17, 1997. The dual will return this summer for another go-round of their hugely successful Soul2Soul tour. "This is why we get into this business," McGraw said Wednesday March 7, 2007, in announcing the shows with Hill. "To be on stage and sing in front of thousands of people." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey-File)
Photo by: Lee RothSTAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 2002ALL RIGHTS RESERVEDTelephone/Fax: (212) 995-119612/9/02Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the Billboard Music Awards.(Las Vegas, Nevada) (Star Max via AP Images)
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform during the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's Grand Slam for Children at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino Saturday, Oct. 2, 2004. Proceeds go to benefit underprivileged, abused and abandoned children. (AP Photo/Matthew Minard)

Faith has been promoting the show all over social media and it’s crazy what a transformation she has made from her character, Margaret Dutton. Just recently, Faith and her co-star, Rita Wilson, showed off their characters’ looks on Instagram.

The actresses both had their light brown hair pulled back into tight curls while rocking old, colonial costumes. Rita, who is the wife of Tom Hanks, has been friends with Faith for many years, so it only seemed right that they star in the show together.

1883 premiered back in December and is the prequel to the hit show Yellowstone. Starring alongside Faith is her husband of 25 years, Tim McGraw, and the couple star as ranch owners, Margaret and James Dutton. It is amazing to see the real-life couple on-screen and off-screen.