LeBron James & Wife Savannah Spotted On Rare Date Night Out Together At Nobu — Photo

Date night! LeBron James and his wife of 8 years, Savannah James, were photographed heading to Nobu Malibu for dinner with friends.

LeBron James, 37, enjoyed a night out with his wife Savannah, 35, on Monday, January 31. The couple was spotted walking side-by-side to dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California. They were joined by a few friends, but their three children — sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 7 — were not in attendance, meaning LeBron and Savannah got to have a much-needed night out for themselves with a delicious meal.

The NBA star was dressed in a beige jacket, blue turtle neck, and gray jeans. LeBron also wore large white and blue sneakers and had a gold chain necklace on. Savannah, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a stylish yellow jacket that kept her warm amidst the winter weather. The entrepreneur finished off her look with blue jeans and white and black knee-high boots. Talk about a fashionable couple!

Savannah and LeBron are high school sweethearts, who wed in Sept. 2013. The Nobu date night is one of the couple’s first public outings together in 2022. Days before ringing in the New Year, Savannah stunned in the slim backless dress in an IG photo that she posted. The mom of three accessorized with some shining rings and hooped earrings, as she posed in front of a few giant, metal crowns. “Festive tings,” she captioned the post with a winking emoji, and the hashtag “#All2022.”

Last year, LeBron and his wife had plenty of romantic date nights, both in the United States and some abroad, like when the pair grabbed ice cream together in Italy. The lovebirds also joined famous friends for group dates, like when they got dinner with LeBron’s agent Rich Paul and musical icon Adele along with Russel Westbrook and his wife Nina Earl. Savannah also supported her famous husband by attending the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy with their daughter.