Briana DeJesus Reacts To Her ‘Magical’ Moment With Devoin On ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

Devoin Austin broke down in tears during the Feb. 1 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’, and Briana DeJesus tells us why that moment was so special for them.

The Feb. 1 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion was a big one for Briana DeJesus. Not only did she and ex Devoin Austin dig into their past and address some issues head-on, but she was also rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a Challenge-like activity. But before we touch upon her health scare, we want to share what Briana told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her “magical” conversation with Devoin.

At the start of this week’s episode, life coach Cheyenne Bryant brought Briana and Devoin together to try and resolve their longstanding issues with each other. Devoin said he came on the show to prove he’s a good dad to their daughter, Nova, and show Briana who he really is. And while she said she appreciates that he’s living a more “stable” life with his girlfriend, she still somewhat resents him for not being stable enough for their daughter during the first few years of her life.

Devoin promised that he’s going to do more for their daughter moving forward. He said he wants a strong bond with Nova, and they both now feel that they have a lot to look forward to.

“I have faith in Devoin,” Brianna told HollywoodLife, following the Feb. 1 episode. “I know Devoin can be a great father, but it’s literally up to him — and just being with him in family therapy, we had such a good time. That conversation was very deep and very, very emotional. I never seen him like that ever. We’ve never even had a conversation, where it ended on a good note. We’ve always had conversations that ended with a screaming match and someone walking off. So it was very, very magical how everything worked out and right now, we’re in a way better place. But again, it takes work — it doesn’t just take one conversation, you know?”

“We found some peace, but you know, trauma will always be there and you know, I’m working through things in therapy myself,” she further told us. “But after that conversation, I got to see him in a better light and and vice versa. He got to see where I was coming from and he wasn’t so defensive and he was listening to what I had to say and everything I had to say and even what he had to say. It made a lot of sense and I guess we got to know each other on a deeper level, which was really cool. It was really, really cool.”

Later in the episode, Briana was hospitalized after she lost her breath during a physical activity. Fortunately, she only suffered from some dehydration, but in that moment, Briana was pretty scared. “I think I underestimated the obstacle course because it was a lot. The first time I went, I was totally fine. I was out of breath, but I was okay. The second time I went, I didn’t have much of a break in between. So just going that second time, like it just hit me out of nowhere,” Briana told us. “I don’t remember much. I remember finishing. I remember just like kind of passing out on the ground and then the medic came. I don’t even remember being in a car. I don’t remember even going to the hospital. So there was a lot of stuff that I didn’t remember. Watching it back was really scary, especially because of my sister. She was so concerned — you could hear it in her voice.”

Briana was released from the hospital just minutes before this week’s episode ended — mere moments before Farrah Abraham showed up. But because she was recuperating, she didn’t see Farrah. They’ve met in the past, however, so Briana wasn’t too bummed out missing her. “It wasn’t a big deal,” she said.

Want more? New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.