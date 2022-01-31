Rachel Lindsay Breaks Down In Tears Over Friend Cheslie Kryst’s Death: ‘I Can’t Believe She’s Gone’

Rachel Lindsay remembered Cheslie Kryst just one day after the former Miss USA’s shocking death by an apparent suicide, and admitted to feeling ‘very unsettled’ as she looked back on their times together.

Rachel Lindsay, 36, couldn’t hold back tears when asked about her friend and fellow Extra correspondent, Cheslie Kryst, who died at the age of 30 by an apparent suicide on Jan. 30, during today’s episode of the news show. The television personality admitted she’s been questioning if she did “enough” for the Miss USA 2019 winner ever since she heard the tragic news and “can’t believe she’s gone.”

We mourn our beloved Cheslie Kryst with a reminder to check on your strong friends. 🙏 If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). pic.twitter.com/jKymsQm1xg — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 31, 2022

“I think the word that I feel is very unsettled,” Lindsay told Extra host Billy Bush through tears on Monday. “And as I got to know her, outside of what you see, I just couldn’t get over just how she was always there for you. And then it just makes you think, ‘Were you there enough for her?’ ”

The grieving friend also talked about how Cheslie “was inspiring to me, I respected her” and looked back on one of their last interactions together.

“She and I went to dinner and we talked for hours about everything,” the former Bachelorette said. “My book was just being finished, she was still working on her book, and we talked about that. We talked about different struggles, we talked about being the strong Black woman.” Lindsay continued, “And it’s like, [those] conversations, I think, ‘Should I have pushed and asked her a little bit more when it came to that?’ The sky was the limit for her and I can’t believe she’s gone.”