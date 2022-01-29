Ellen Pompeo’s Daughter Sienna, 7, Is Seen In Rare Photos As They Run Errands In LA

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star, 52, enjoyed some retail therapy with one of her three adorable children, as she readies to film the 19th season of her hit medical drama.

Ellen Pompeo proved, once again, she is an incredibly doting mom, as she treated her youngest daughter Sienna, 7, to a fun-filled day of shopping and dining. The Grey’s Anatomy star, 53, was spotted out with her adorable girl in the tony neighborhood of Larchmont Village in Los Angeles on Friday (January 29). The pair were all smiles as they enjoyed the gorgeous, sunny weather — perfect for some retail therapy!

Ellen rocked a casual chic ensemble featuring a taupe V-neck sweater, black pants and designer boots. Her trademark sandy blonde locks were left loose with a part down the middle as they cascaded over her shoulders. Her flawless face was framed by a set of sunglasses, as she wore a simple chain necklace and carried a small leather clutch. Sienna was as cute as a button in a black sun dress and graphic jacket. Missing out on the action was Ellen’s 12-year-old daughter Stella and five-year-old son Eli Christopher. She shares all three kids with her record producer husband Chris Ivery, who she’s been married to since 2007.

The outing in Los Angeles follows the news that Grey’s Anatomy would be returning for a milestone 19th season. ABC announced on January 10 that the network has renewed the Shonda Rhimes show, continuing its run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series. Around the same time, THR reported Ellen inked a new deal to continue playing Dr. Meredith Grey, where she received “another salary increase and remains broadcast television’s highest-earning actress in a primetime drama series.”

Before signing on the dotted line, Ellen — who has been on the show since it premiered in 2005 — played coy about returning for another season and even recently dished about the show ending. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” the actress told Insider in an interview published on Saturday, December 18. “​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’”