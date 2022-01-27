See Pic

Katherine Schwarzenegger Displays Baby Bump In Denim Overalls While Out & About

BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals her baby bump while out shopping with a friend. Schwarzenegger is expecting her second baby with hubby, Chris Pratt. She wore fitted overalls which showed her growing bump. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
a pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband Chris Pratt head out on a bike ride in Santa Monica. The pair were happy and Katherine's Baby bump was clearly visible under her white shirt. 25 Apr 2020 Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA653083_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
a pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband Chris Pratt head out on a bike ride in Santa Monica. The pair were happy and Katherine's Baby bump was clearly visible under her white shirt. 25 Apr 2020 Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA653083_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

The bun in Katherine Schwarzenegger’s oven is coming along! The expecting mother showed off her baby bump while rocking a pair of comfy overalls when running some errands in L.A.

A month after the world learned that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were expecting their second child, Katherine, 32, showed off her growing baby bump while out and about. The daughter of daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted running a few errands with a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 26). Katherine dressed for comfort, wearing a pair of denim overalls that accentuated her pregnant belly. She also sported a pair of white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a long black coat – because it’s still winter in L.A., after all.

(BACKGRID)

This outing comes a few weeks after Chris, 42, and Katherine took their daughter, Lyla, for a family stroll on the streets of L.A. Chris wore a cowboy hat while carrying his one-year-old daughter, while Katherine pushed along Lyla’s stroller. Days after this family outing, the three of them hit up the Brentwood Farmers Market with Jack Pratt, Chris’s 9-year-old son he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Chris and Katherine tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child a year later. Katherine’s second pregnancy was first reported by PEOPLE in mid-December, with multiple sources confirming that a second baby was on its way. Months before this news broke, Chris spoke about having another child with Katherine. I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he told E! News’s Daily Pop. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

Related Gallery

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger -- Photos Of The Cute Couple

Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chris Pratt steps out with his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, their daughter, Lyla, and Chris' son, Jack. The growing family did some shopping at a local Brentwood Farmer's Market. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Jack Pratt BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt wears a cowboy hat as he takes a family walk with pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and baby daughter Lyla. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger take their kids to lunch with Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver, and sister Christina. Katherine held on to baby Lyla while Chris held hands with his son, Jack.Pictured: Katherine SchwarzeneggerBACKGRID USA 5 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

(BACKGRID)

Chris also spoke about how Lyla has changed his parenting skills. “I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said, “because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way.” Chris said that he reacts a little differently now. “I don’t roughhouse quite as much as I did. I kind of just want to cuddle both of them,” he explained.