Katherine Schwarzenegger Displays Baby Bump In Denim Overalls While Out & About

The bun in Katherine Schwarzenegger’s oven is coming along! The expecting mother showed off her baby bump while rocking a pair of comfy overalls when running some errands in L.A.

A month after the world learned that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were expecting their second child, Katherine, 32, showed off her growing baby bump while out and about. The daughter of daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted running a few errands with a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 26). Katherine dressed for comfort, wearing a pair of denim overalls that accentuated her pregnant belly. She also sported a pair of white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a long black coat – because it’s still winter in L.A., after all.

This outing comes a few weeks after Chris, 42, and Katherine took their daughter, Lyla, for a family stroll on the streets of L.A. Chris wore a cowboy hat while carrying his one-year-old daughter, while Katherine pushed along Lyla’s stroller. Days after this family outing, the three of them hit up the Brentwood Farmers Market with Jack Pratt, Chris’s 9-year-old son he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Chris and Katherine tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child a year later. Katherine’s second pregnancy was first reported by PEOPLE in mid-December, with multiple sources confirming that a second baby was on its way. Months before this news broke, Chris spoke about having another child with Katherine. I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he told E! News’s Daily Pop. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

Chris also spoke about how Lyla has changed his parenting skills. “I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said, “because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way.” Chris said that he reacts a little differently now. “I don’t roughhouse quite as much as I did. I kind of just want to cuddle both of them,” he explained.